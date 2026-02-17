First Nations express condolences for victims in Tumbler Ridge and Kitigan Zibi

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – First Nations leaders from across Canada are expressing condolences after children were killed in shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and Kitigan Zibi in Quebec that occurred within a day of each other.

“The last 24 hours have been filled with undue tragedy,” Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said in a Feb. 11 statement.

“The violence that has taken place in Kitigan Zibi and Tumbler Ridge is devastating. My heart goes out to these communities. Children are our greatest gift from the Creator, and they should always feel safe and protected—whether at school, at home, with family or with classmates. I am deeply saddened that we have lost so many lives so swiftly to criminal gun violence.”

In the early hours of Feb. 11, a 41-year-old killed his 10-year-old and 12-year-old children and then himself on the Kitigan Zibi reserve, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Kitigan Zibi Anishanabeg Chief Jean-Guy Whiteduck identified the perpetrator as Randy Tolley, who Whiteduck said had lived off reserve for a while and had been in trouble with the law before.

“We are deeply hurt,” Chief Whiteduck told CTV Ottawa. “The fact that two children with their life ahead of them are lost. There was not much we could do to help because we were not signalled. There was no signal put out that there was a problem, that there was a social issue that led to this unfortunate incident.”

The Kitigan Zibi Police Service was called to the scene around 2 a.m. and received assistance from Quebec’s provincial police in dealing with the murder-suicide.

“Please keep Kitigan Zibi in your prayers,” reads a Facebook post from the First Nation’s police force.

Grand Chief Pierre Picard of the Wendat Nation said in a comment: “We offer our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones and stand alongside the Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg as they carry the grief and pain caused by this act. Our thoughts are with you, and we hold you in care and respect as you walk this difficult path.”

Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) also expressed condolences.

“We stand with you in grief and in prayer. MKO holds you close as you move through this painful time, and we honour the spirits of the young ones who were taken far too soon,” said Settee in a statement.

The previous day, a shooter killed six people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in northeastern B.C., according to the local RCMP detachment.

The victims included a 39-year-old teacher, four 12-year-old students, and a 13-year-old student.

Two additional victims, a 39-year-old female and 11-year-old male were found deceased at a nearby residence.

A 12-year-old and 19-year-old were hospitalized and are in critical condition.

The 18-year-old shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, was also found dead at the scene.

In a statement, the B.C. Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) noted that the shooting “will leave a deep and lasting wound not only in this community but in all of us living in BC and across Canada.”

“As we grapple with the grief, loss and pain, we are called upon to come together in solidarity, respect and compassion,” said the BCAFN

At times like these, it’s important “for each of us to find healing spaces grounded in culture, ceremony, and collective support,” the statement added.

“BCAFN honours those lives lost by renewing our commitment to building safer and stronger communities, grounded in respect, understanding, and the prevention of violence,” said the assembly.

“We call upon all levels of government and community leaders to work alongside community members to address the root causes of violence and provide adequate supports for mental health and wellness.”