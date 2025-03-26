Federal NDP Candidate Métis leader Dot Anderson is standing up for Canada and its communities

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Dorothy (Dot) Anderson, a proud Métis woman, was born and raised in the Gift Lake Métis Settlement (Gift Lake). Her parents are Alice Anderson and Edward Shaw. They immediately called her Dot after she was born and that is what she prefers to be called today. Dot’s parents were a major influence in her life and instilled in her a strong sense of values and work ethic, shaping the strong leader she is now.

Dot said, “How I conduct myself, my outlook, my approach, my values started at home with my parents. I come from a large family of eleven siblings that span in age over twenty years.” Growing up in a large family, Dot was the fourth oldest in a home filled with love, resilience, and community spirit. Gift Lake was a place where the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ was a lived reality for her. This upbringing played a crucial role in Dot’s lifelong commitment to serving the Métis community.

Dot’s journey into the workforce began remarkably early. At just ten years old, she was offered a summer job at a local convenience store owned by a family friend named Sullivan Gladue. Dot vividly remembers when Sullivan was visiting her family one summer and she overheard him asking her parents in Cree, “What do you think about Dot? Do you think she can work in my store?” Rather than making the decision for her, Dot’s father replied with “I don’t know. You need to ask her.” This was a defining moment in her life. Her dad empowered her to choose for herself and she said yes with no hesitation. Dot is grateful for her parents approach and Sullivan’s as well. She said that he never criticized her work but instead would always say things like ‘you are doing that right.’ This is when she gained her independence and strong work ethic. Her early work experience led to a career spanning over four decades, rooted in service and leadership.

Dot’s first job led to her working for every local store right up until she left home to attend college. Dot initially started studying business and marketing but quickly realized her true calling was to be involved in Métis Settlements services and politics. Determined to contribute to the eight Métis Settlements in Alberta, the only government-recognized Métis land base in Canada, Dot moved to Edmonton and persistently applied for roles within the Métis Settlements General Council (MSGC). After seven unsuccessful interviews, she was feeling dejected, broke, and had her bags packed and ready to leave the city, when a last-minute phone call from Judy Hopkins at the MSGC changed her path in life. Judy offered her a role after an initial hire failed to show up. Dot seized the opportunity, hopped in her truck, went straight to work and never looked back.

Over the years, Dot advanced within MSGC, supporting program development, intergovernmental relations, and securing funding for critical initiatives. She played a key role in grant writing, proposal development, and negotiations that helped sustain essential services for the Métis Settlements. After seven years at MSGC, Dot expanded her impact by working at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in an innovative training partnership with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL). The partnership between industry, government, Indigenous communities and NAIT helped Indigenous students gain skilled trades training and connected them directly with job opportunities in welding, pipefitting, and carpentry.

While working for NAIT, Dot stayed connected to the MSGC by serving on the Métis Settlements Appeals Tribunal, handling disputes on land, membership, and governance. She became a certified arbitrator and mediator to help resolve complex issues affecting Métis communities.

In 2011, Dot returned to the MSGC to spearhead the creation of a new Health Committee. Until then, no formal health portfolio existed within the Métis Settlements. Under her leadership, the committee established a five-year strategic plan and fostered alliances with key health stakeholders in Edmonton. Then, Dot joined the University of Alberta to help coordinate a landmark health assessment in collaboration with MSGC. The resulting baseline report provided invaluable insights for planning future health programs tailored to the unique needs of Métis Settlements.

Dot also served as an elected representative for the MSGC as the Secretary from 2016 to 2022. She was elected for two consecutive terms and worked tirelessly to advance policies that benefited Métis communities. While serving as an elected leader, Dot faced profound personal losses, including the passing of her father, her daughter Raylena, and her brother. The loss of her daughter was particularly devastating, occurring while she was in public office. Despite immense grief, Dot continued to fulfill her responsibilities, demonstrating remarkable strength and resilience. She said she had to forge forward while continuing to do her work, but upon hindsight says it is important for people to drop everything when having a major loss and allow time to grieve and heal.

Currently on leave from Alberta Health Services, Dot has taken on a new challenge – running as the federal NDP candidate for Sturgeon River–St. Albert. Having lived in St. Albert for seventeen years, she is deeply committed to advocating for Indigenous rights, environmental protection, and community-driven policy. Dot firmly believes that public service is about breaking down barriers – to justice, health, housing, and education. “I have always had a sense of wanting to serve, not only my community, or people, but service matters so much in our economy, our society,” she reflects. “Economies thrive when societies thrive. My focus has always been on supporting people so they can enrich their lives.”

As Dot steps into the political arena, she remains steadfast in her commitment to grassroots advocacy. “We are all called to action in different ways,” she says. “With everything happening in the world, we need strength and unity. We need Canada protected, Indigenous rights upheld, and strong legislation around the environment and climate.”

Dot Anderson’s life is a testament to the power of perseverance and unwavering dedication to serving communities. Whether through governance, health initiatives, or politics, she continues to be a driving force for change – one that the Métis Settlements and all of Canada can be proud of.