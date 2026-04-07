Featured artist for August 2025: John Rombough

(ANNews) – The beautiful art featured on the August 2025 cover of Alberta Native News is by Chipewyan Dene artist John Rombough.

Rombough has a distinct playful style that is immediately recognizable for its vibrant colours, geometric shapes and iconic wildlife and spiritual imagery. He grew up in Prince Edward Island with adoptive parents Carol and Lyall Rombough, where an early interest in drawing and painting was nurtured in an artistic environment. As a young adult, Rombough began searching for his birth parents and soon found his biological father, Alfred Catholique, living in the small community of LutselK’e on the eastern shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. Warmly welcomed by the Catholique family, John moved to LutselK’e in order to rediscover his cultural identity.

The Da Vic Gallery website states that “John’s painting style reflects the harmony of the Dene people, their way of life and the natural world. His distinctive modern aboriginal designs encompass his personal visions and strong connections with his rediscovered roots. Rombough feels that new cultural discoveries continue to provide him with inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of ideas to put on canvas. He has been featured in many shows and exhibitions across Canada, including the 2010 Olympic Games, and aspires to inspire other up-and-coming aboriginal artists through creative workshops.”

A professional artist for over a decade, Rombough’s paintings adorn the walls of corporations, governments, and art patrons all over the world.

Click here for an article about John by Reporter Terry Lusty in Alberta Native News.