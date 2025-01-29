Feature artist for October 2024: Raven Mohan

(ANNews) – The vibrant art on the cover of the October 2024 edition of Alberta Native News is titled “​Owl Dream” by Timothy Raven Mohan.

A long time contributor to Alberta Native News, Raven Mohan’s covers have been among the most admired for their vibrant colours and spiritual energy. Click here, here and here for a selection of beautiful covers that have graced the pages of the newspaper over the years. Mohan’s talent is all the more amazing, given that he is colour blind and visually impaired. His art is truly a labour of love.

Mohan often combines photography, paintings and drawings to create vibrant art that is influenced by his surroundings. To achieve that end result, he explains, “I combine different artistic mediums, applying modern tools and techniques to the creative process.”

He enjoys portraying regal wildlife in his art as well as cultural icons such as dreamcatchers. And he loves whimsy. His beloved pet dog is often featured prominently in his gorgeous creations.

His art is vibrant and yet is calming, regal and at the same time whimsical. And he often hides cultural easter eggs in his masterpieces to be enjoyed by viewers of all ages.

Mohan is also very kindhearted and generous and gives back to the community whenever possible – particularly to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers/Big sisters and Mothers Against Drunk Driving – all very worthy endeavours that are close to his heart.

Mohan’s artwork can be found in many private and public collections including the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.