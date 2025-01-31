Feature artist for November 2024: Roger Noskiye

(ANNews) – The vivid and joyful image on the cover of this month’s Alberta Native News is by Roger Noskiye, a talented Indigenous artist from the Whitefish Lake First Nation at Atikameg in northern Alberta. The beautiful illustration is entitled “Drumming Dream” and is available for purchase at wakinagallery.com.

Roger was in Edmonton earlier this to attend the Edmonton Oilers hockey game during their Indigenous Celebration Night. The Oilers had special guests in attendance to recognize and celebrate the culture, history, leadership and talent of Indigenous Peoples and communities during the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Noskiye painted a beautiful portrait of Oilers captain Connor McDavid to mark the occasion and he displayed it proudly at the game.

Roger started drawing and whittling as a child and his art was encouraged at the Northland Elementary School in Atikameg. He says he ‘drew his way through middle school’ and carried on with his schooling at Grande Prairie Regional College where he finished a visual arts program.

Roger’s life took a sudden turn in 1984 when his mother was tragically killed in a plane crash. He was the eldest of his 13 brothers and sisters who lost their mother that day. That same crash took the life of then Alberta NDP leader Grant Notley and three others.

Roger transferred to New Mexico where he received a scholarship to continue his studies.

He later returned to his home community and continues to work with his art and culture. The Town of McLennan commissioned Roger to paint 12 murals on town buildings and he created a mural for the Lakeland Eagles Hockey Club too.

Roger Noskiye’s art has been featured on several covers in Alberta Native News and at Wakina Gallery online and in Edmonton, in the Grande Prairie Art Gallery and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

To view and purchase art by Roger Noskiye visit wakinagallery.com.