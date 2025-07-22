Feature artist for May 2025: Raven Mohan

The joyful art on the cover of the May 2025 edition of Alberta Native News is entitled “Baby Bear” by Timothy Raven Mohan courtesy of White Raven Art Studio.

Mohan’s work is full of vibrant colors and spiritual energy, yet at the same time, it’s very soothing and calming. He often combines photography, paintings and drawings to create his vibrant images that are influenced by his surroundings. To achieve that end result, Mohan says, “I combine different artistic mediums, applying modern tools and techniques to the creative process.” His artwork can be found in many private and public collections including the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. He has been featured many times on the cover of Alberta Native News and is a favourite among our readers.

Mohan is colour blind and visually impaired yet he creates stunning images that draw from his Indigenous and Celtic backgrounds. His art is reprinted here courtesy of White Raven Art Studio.

Sadly, Mohan has announced that effective August 2025, he will be closing his website and retiring from creating art. In a post, he wrote, “Fond Farewell – Thank You for 45 Wonderful Years. Dear friends, After 45 fulfilling years as an artist, I’ve made the decision to retire and close this chapter of my creative journey. As part of this transition, my website will be shutting down in July 2025.

​”I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone. It has been an incredible privilege to share my artwork with you over the decades. Your support, encouragement and connection have meant more to me than I can express.

​”Art has been my life’s passion, and it’s been a true joy to connect with so many through it. As I move into retirement, I carry with me a deep sense of gratitude for the community that made this journey so rewarding. Thank you for being part of it,” Tim.

Click here and here for other cover images by Raven Mohan.