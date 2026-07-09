Feature artist for June 2026: Ryan Jason Allen Willert

(ANNews) – The whimsical image featured on the cover of the June 2026 edition of Alberta Native News is by Ryan Jason Allen Willert.

Ryan is a professional artist and muralist living in Red Deer, Alberta. Although he was raised in a non-Indigenous community, he has since reconnected with his Blackfoot roots (Siksika Nation). Ryan learned the art of black ink drawing and sales from his father Richard (Dicky) Stimson, another artist from the Siksika Nation, and continues to grow as a traditional Blackfoot artist.

He has presented his work at numerous exhibitions in his career including several hosted by the City of Calgary and Calgary’s Glenbow Museum. His work now spans murals, installations, and community-based projects displayed in schools, hospitals, and public buildings throughout Alberta.

Click here to read more about Ryan and visit him on his socials:

Facebook: Ryan Jason Allen Willert

Instagram: @stonegrowth