Feature artist for June 2024: Linus Woods

(ANNews) – The vibrant image on the June cover of Alberta Native News is a detail from a whimsical pieces of art by acclaimed artist contemporary artist Linus Woods. Entitled “Squirrel’s view of a Bull Moose from a tree” the viewer has to look twice to recognize the image – and then there is an “of course” moment of delight. The vivid colours are joyful and the aerial view is simply wonderful. The painting is a 12” x 12” acrylic stretched on a wood canvas and it is available for sale at wakinagallery.com’s boutique location.

“I don’t have one style of painting,” Woods told Alberta Native News. “I paint so much and there are so many things I like painting.”

He described much of his art as “whimsical,” including paintings of rabbits in different scenarios, inspired by his natural surroundings on reserve.

“It’s half realism and half cartoon,” he explained. “Because I paint these little, hidden characters. We used to call them spirits. I had no way to explain them to some viewers. I called them ‘little grandfathers’ hidden all over the place. In some of these paintings, you really have to look to find a little cherry tree in there.”

The viewer can also find some “little grandfathers” hiding in plain sight within “Squirrel’s view of a Bull Moose from a tree.” The head of an eagle appears within one of the ears of the bull moose and a bear’s head can be seen close by.

Woods said he’s not constrained by the traditional stylings of his nation’s art, which is Ojibway and Dakota, incorporating stylings from Cree, Inuit and South American Indigenous Peoples as well.

He communicates a broad spectrum of emotions in his art. In some paintings, he tells a story of movement where you can feel the speed of a galloping horse or the crashing waves of a river. In others, he conveys the still of a meadow or a cloudy sky with such detail that you immediately feel at ease.

There are many elements contained in each of Woods’ images. His large paintings are breathtaking, but even the smaller images and the portraits are full of surprises and expression – and his use of colour is amazing, sometimes vibrant, other times layered but always interesting.

Woods’ mastery of his craft continues to amaze art lovers – the range of his subjects and techniques is diverse and elicits a sense of awe and wonderment in everyone who views his art.

Woods, who lives on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in southern Manitoba, is no stranger to Amiskwaciy Waskahikan. He has served several terms as a popular artist-in-residence at Highland Junior High School in northeast Edmonton.

Woods plans to return to Edmonton this summer and attend the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. To the delight of patrons, he will be doing live paintings “to keep busy,” and he might even take some requests.

Woods credits his work’s appearance at galleries, including Wah-Sa in Winnipeg and Bearclaw Gallery in Edmonton, for helping him build a large following, but these days he tends to eschew art galleries, because he doesn’t want to be limited in the types of paintings he pursues. Those looking to purchase his art can do so either at Winnipeg Art Gallery’s gift shop, at markets, like the one he attended at the River Cree Resort and Casino on National Indigenous Peoples Day, or via the boutique Wakina Gallery in Edmonton (wakinagallery.com).

For more information email [email protected] or visit wakinagallery.com.