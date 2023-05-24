Feature Artist for January 2023: Art of Mohan

(ANNews) – The whimsical image on the cover of the January 2023 edition of Alberta Native News is by Art of Mohan. For information contact [email protected].

Mohan is well known to readers of Alberta Native News as he has been featured many times on the cover and inside the pages of Alberta Native News over the last 20 years and his covers are among the most complimented. He is a prolific artist and his art crosses as many genres as his imagination allows ranging from wildlife to Aboriginal Spiritual themes to Rock and Roll legends and environmental activism themes. Within each painting there are often hidden images so there is always something new to discover.

Self-taught and colour blind, Mohan combines photography, painting and drawing to create vibrant art that is influenced by his Indigenous ancestry.

About his artistic process, Mohan says, “What many seem to appreci­ate in my artwork is the way multiple visual elements, derived from a variety of sources and inspirations, including my Native ancestry, wildlife and nature, are fused together into a multilayered, cohesive whole. To achieve that end result, I combine different artistic mediums, applying modern tools and techniques to the creative process.”

Mohan’s art can be found in many private and public collections. He has recently participated in solo and group exhibitions in galleries in Ontario as well as in select cities in the US. His beautiful images are also available as wearable art and home decor.

Mohan is also very kindhearted and generous and gives back to the community whenever possible – particularly to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, Big Brothers/Big sisters and Mothers Against Drunk Driving – all very worthy endeavours that are close to his heart.