Feature artist for February 2026: Isaac Murdoch

(ANNews) – Isaac Murdoch, a celebrated member of Serpent River First Nation, is a world renowned artist, as well as a singer, songwriter, educator, and consultant on Nationhood issues, who has spent decades sharing the wisdom, Ojibwe culture, and history across Turtle Island. Known for his immersive storytelling and socially engaged art, Murdoch has earned recognition for using creativity to foster dialogue on Indigenous rights, social justice, and environmental conservation.

His beautiful painting titled “For the love of water” appears on the cover of the February 2026 edition of Alberta Native News.

Oh his website, the artist writes, “We are in special times. Never in the history of humanity have we been faced with the challenges that we are now. Climate change is here and the world is changing fast. I truly believe that when we put our hearts together and unite for the earth and people, we can achieve anything. When we lift up our people and recognize the strengths and gifts of others, we can be a force of nature. Together we will win.

Click here for a recent article about Isaac speaking out against Alberta’s potential separation from Canada. To view Isaac’s website and gallery click here.