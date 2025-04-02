Feature artist for February 2025: Linus Woods

By ANNews staff

(ANNews) – The beautiful image on the cover of the February 2025 edition of Alberta Native News is titled ‘Singing to the Snow” by acclaimed First Nations artist Linus Woods.

Woods, who lives on the Long Plain First Nation reserve in southern Manitoba, is an artist’s artist. He loves creating art and is most himself with a brush in hand. Although many patrons have encouraged him to market his art with limited prints or greeting cards, he has so far preferred to only paint and sell originals, while keeping his rates affordable for everyone to enjoy.

Woods is no stranger to Amiskwaciy Waskahikan. He has served several terms as a popular artist-in-residence at Highland Junior High School in northeast Edmonton and his art is much sought after in Alberta’s capital city.

Woods credits his work’s appearance at galleries, including Wah-Sa in Winnipeg and Bearclaw in Edmonton, for helping him build a large following, but these days he tends to eschew art galleries, because he doesn’t want to be limited in the types of paintings he pursues. Those looking to purchase his art can do so either at Winnipeg Art Gallery’s gift shop, at the occasional art market, like the ones at Powwows or in Enoch at River Cree, or via the boutique Wakina Gallery in Edmonton (wakinagallery.com).

“I don’t have one style of painting,” he told Alberta Native News. “I paint so much and there are so many things I like painting.”

Woods describes much of his art as “whimsical,” including paintings of rabbits in different scenarios, inspired by his natural surroundings on reserve.

“It’s half realism and half cartoon,” he explained. “Because I paint these little, hidden characters. We used to call them spirits. I had no way to explain them to some viewers. I called them ‘little grandfathers’ hidden all over the place. In some of these paintings, you really have to look to find a little cherry tree in there.”

Linus’s good nature and sense of humour shine through in conversation and sometimes in the titles of his art. He titled the fox image which appears on page 8 ‘Sanford Red Foxx’ and the rabbit image which appears on this page is titled ‘Pretty Dang Dog Gone Good – Outrunning a Storm.’ He also has a spiritual side which comes through in naming his art. The bison on page 10 is titled ‘Buffalo Path People – Follow a buffalo path all your life.’

Woods said he’s not constrained by the traditional stylings of his nation’s art, which is Ojibway and Dakota, incorporating stylings from Cree, Inuit and South American Indigenous Peoples as well.

Some of his paintings reflect his deep concerns about the impact of industry on the environment and the dwindling habitat for northern wildlife. He also loves painting aliens and although his wildlife images are most prevalent, he says, “Those are going to be worth more when I’m gone. They are the kind I prefer to paint.”

Woods also communicates a broad spectrum of emotions in his art. In some paintings, he tells a story of movement where you can feel the speed of a galloping horse or the crashing waves of a river. In others, he conveys the still of a meadow or a cloudy sky with such detail that you immediately feel at ease.

There are many elements contained in each of Woods’ images. His large paintings are breathtaking, but even the smaller images and the portraits are full of surprizes and expression – and his use of colour is amazing, sometimes vibrant, other times layered but always interesting.

Woods’ mastery of his craft continues to amaze art lovers – the range of his subjects and techniques is diverse and elicits a sense of awe and wonderment in everyone who views his art.

Linus Woods’ paintings can be viewed at wakinagallery.com.