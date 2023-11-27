Feature artist for August 2023: Neepin Auger

(ANNews) – The gorgeous and whimsical cover on the August 2023 edition of Alberta Native News is by Neepin Auger. The buffalo image was one of a series that the artist had on display this summer at the Calgary Stampede.

Acclaimed Cree artist Neepin Auger is well known for being both a talented narrator in print and in paint and an educator. She is the daughter of famed artist Dale Auger and she is best known for creating stunningly beautiful works of art that brilliantly illustrate both her heritage as well as elements of her environment.

Her colourful children’s board books Discovering Words, Discovering Animals, Discovering People, Discovering Numbers are available in Cree, English and French from Amazon, Indigo and other places where books are sold.

Neepin was previously featured on the September 2021 cover of Alberta Native News.

Her art can be viewed and purchased at neepinauger.info