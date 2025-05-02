Feature artist for April 2025: Gayle Sinclaire

by ANNews staff

(ANNews) – The stunning art on the cover of this month’s Alberta Native News is titled Strawberry Moon by renowned First Nation Artist Gayle Sinclaire. It is reprinted here with permission of Echo of the Spirit Gallery.

From Norway House Cree Nation, artist Gayle Sinclaire has pursued the use of colour through oils and acrylics on canvas and paper for the last 43 years. Initially self-taught, at the age of 14 she sold her first oil painting. After completing high school in 1986, she went on to study in the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Manitoba. During her studies, Gayle rapidly advanced her techniques, concerning herself with composition, content, treatment of light and the placement and use of vibrant colours. Content became the most important theme of her work: the image has to carry the realm of mystery, deeply embedding hidden messages of spirituality and culture. Through all the creative experiences, Gayle has developed a unique painting style. Currently she paints and continues to trail blaze.

As a most compelling artist her soul filled efforts have been exhibited widely in both solo and group shows throughout Canada, the United States and Europe. Gayle’s work, not surprisingly focusses primarily on women and children, affirming the importance and strength of women in Indigenous culture and celebrating the family unit. Most works have a literal or symbolic connection with nature…birds, leaves, water…which injects a strong spiritual quality to her art.

In the fall of 2003, Sinclaire was one of seven artists chosen for the Image Makers First Nation Art Exhibit in Las Angeles. More recently she completed a commission for Indian and Northern Affairs Canada and a stunning mural that she just completed for Canadian Mental Health Association in Winnipeg. She says, “Murals are my favorite thing to do. If you ever need a mural – please give me a call.”

Her work is in the collections of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs, the community offices in Norway House and Cross Lake and in the homes and offices of numerous private patrons. It is available on exhibit and for purchase at Echo of the Spirit Gallery, where art bridges reality and spirituality through cultural storytelling. At its heart is the artistry of Gayle Sinclaire. Echo of the Spirit is a growing Indigenous-owned art business rooted in the legacy of Sinclaire and led by her son, Jove Desjarlais, who now serves as CEO.

Under Gayle’s mentorship, Jove grew up immersed in the world of Indigenous art. Today, he leads Echo of the Spirit as a modern art business that celebrates their shared vision while expanding the brand’s reach across new generations, markets, and platforms.

The business offers original art, high-quality prints, and “Healing Through Art” workshops, blending creative expression with cultural connection and mental wellness. Through community presence, digital outreach, and cultural storytelling, Echo of the Spirit continues to grow as a beacon of Indigenous identity, expression, and entrepreneurship.

Learn more at EchoOfTheSpirit.com.