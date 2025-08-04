Everyone Has a Dream: Indigenous Youth Gather in Celebration and Culture at 2025 Teepee Summit

by Kinnukana

(ANNews) – Last week, the First Nations Health Consortium (FNHC) hosted its 4th Annual Youth Teepee Summit (Summit) from July 29 to 31, 2025, at the Northeast River Valley Event Centre in Edmonton, Alberta. The three-day summit brought together four hundred Indigenous youth and chaperones from across Alberta to participate in cultural, physical, and educational activities and to engage directly with Elders and inspirational guest speakers.

The Summit was emceed by Conway Kootenay, also known as Smudge Pan, a celebrated comedian, actor, and champion chicken dancer. Conway added energy and laughter throughout the event. The theme of the Summit was “Everyone Has a Dream.” It focused on inspiring Indigenous youth to recognize and embrace their dreams, encouraging them to pursue their goals with confidence rooted in culture and community support.

The Summit started with a powerful grand entry, where youth proudly showcased their regalia, song, and dance, setting the tone for a gathering rooted in pride, healing, and cultural celebration. Musical and spiritual energy for the summit was carried by the powerful voices and drums of Chubby Cree, who served as one of the Summit’s drummers and singers. Their presence added depth, emotion, and cultural richness while bringing generations together through song and the drumbeat.

As part of the welcome a number of dignitaries provided opening remarks and advice to the youth. Edmonton Mayor, Amarjeet Sohi, spoke to the youth and said, “All of the young people here today are so lucky. You are surrounded by support, love, Elders who believe in you, who see potential in you, so tap into that, engage with them and let them guide your work and you will be successful. One day, one of you, or many of you, at different stages will be standing at this podium and speaking as Mayor of this city or any other leadership role that you can take on. Never give up on your dreams, people will always be there to support you as long as you are willing to work hard.”

Kathy Heron, Mayor of St. Albert also shared her inspirational thoughts with the youth. She said, “The focus of the Summit, is ‘everyone has a dream,’ and that could not be more powerful or more true. Each one of us carries a deep dream within us, sometimes it’s bold and clear, other times it flickers quietly waiting for the right moment and the right support to come alive. Over the next few days, you will explore what it takes to bring dreams to life. …This summit is going to help all of you build that foundation. You will be given tools to last a lifetime.”

The first day of the Summit was filled with hands-on cultural experiences, including making dream catchers, bannock on a stick, and performances by traditional dancers. The A’sitapiiksi Powwow Club young dancers showcased their talent and pride through captivating performances. They also provided a moving performance of the “Circles” play, a production centred on healing, identity, and community strength. These sessions gave participants meaningful opportunities to learn from knowledge keepers and each other, grounding them in traditional teachings while strengthening community connections.

A unique highlight of the Summit this year was the participation of Māori youth from New Zealand, who were in Edmonton for the 2025 All Nations Volleyball Showcase. These youth joined the summit to share their cultural traditions, building bridges between Indigenous peoples across continents. Their presence brought global energy to the event, with cultural exchanges that included dance, language, and shared stories that resonated deeply with all in attendance. Nevaeh Pakuria- Te Pou, a Māori youth from Ruatoky Kaweru, New Zealand, shared that in her country it is their culture to sing. She said she was excited to attend the Summit today because she got an opportunity to explore new cultures. She said, “What stands out is how into culture the event is and how embraced it is. It reminds me of home and everyone is so friendly here. It is so nice.”

Throughout the summit, youth participated in a variety of teachings and workshops held inside traditional teepees, creating an immersive and culturally rich learning environment. These teepee sessions included activities such as storytelling circles, and discussions on mental health and wellness, allowing participants to connect deeply with Indigenous traditions.

The Summit featured a number of inspiring speakers. Youth had an opportunity to learn more about their Treaties from Gwen Muskwa, Director of the Treaty 8 First Nations Organization, who led a powerful session titled “Treaties 101: Do You Know Your Treaty?” Gwen guided participants through the history and significance of Treaties, explaining the rights and responsibilities established between First Nations peoples and the Crown. Her talk helped youth understand the importance of Treaty rights and legislation as foundations for advocacy, self-determination, and cultural resilience.

Other leaders that inspired youth, included Edmonton Elks players Justin Rankin and Nick Anderson who shared courageous stories about their personal journeys in and beyond football, encouraging youth to overcome adversity with strength and focus. Katie Mulkay and Taylor McPherson, contestants from last year’s Amazing Race Canada, also inspired with their message: ‘Strong is beautiful’ and ‘Never give up.’ Their talk emphasized resilience, teamwork, and self-belief. Another standout session came from Flames Alumni Colin Patterson, who spoke about his career in the National Hockey League (NHL) and his path to the Stanley Cup. Youth were thrilled to hear about his experiences and even got to see his prized Stanley Cup ring up close.

Youth also heard from Kyra Buchan, representing the Indigenous Sports Council of Alberta (ISCA), who shared exciting news. ISCA is preparing to form Team Alberta for the 2027 North American Indigenous Games in Calgary. Tryouts are coming soon, and youth were encouraged to get involved in this empowering pathway to sport, wellness, and leadership. More information is available at https://isportalberta.com/team-alberta.

The summit featured a vibrant vendor and exhibitor space focused on delivering valuable resources and opportunities to youth. Organizations representing education, health and wellness, construction and trades, and workforce development and employment services were on hand to provide mentorship, guidance, and tools for building successful futures.

The 2025 Youth Teepee Summit is a living example of reconcili-ACTION, where Indigenous youth come together to celebrate who they are, learn from those who came before them, and dream boldly about the future. With its success, FNHC is already looking ahead to next year, ensuring that even more youth will have the chance to gather, grow, and rise together again.

Kinnukana is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.