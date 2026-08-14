EPSB honours Indigenous graduates

By Regan Lipes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – A high school graduation is a truly magical time, full of hope, inspiration, and forward-gazing dreams. Even the most cynical of young people cannot deny the intoxicating atmosphere of endless possibilities. Achieving this milestone might not be as cheesy as depicted in classic teen-movies, but this really is a moment in life that signifies so much more than just completing high school; it is a right of passage.

Edmonton Public Schools has begun an annual tribute to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis graduates. Clarice Anderson, EPSB’s Supervisor of Curriculum and Learning Supports, told Alberta Native News that this initiative, which showcases a work of art dedicated to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis graduates, not only celebrates their accomplishments but supports local Indigenous talent as well.

“We know how important it is for students to see themselves authentically reflected in their environment. The artists are Indigenous and their work reflects their cultures, communities, and everyday realities that students can relate to. It’s essential that we provide them with these solid role models, especially as we send them out into the world,” she explained. “The work that is selected honours the students and their communities.”

What is heartfully moving about this undertaking is that the work is displayed prominently in EPSB schools. “This year, we provided a print of the art piece to all of our schools so that students, staff, and families can enjoy it,” she noted. “Students can see themselves meaningfully represented, which helps to create a sense of belonging.” This initiative empowers students who may not have graduated yet, as they begin to see themselves reflected in the environment. “We even noticed that graduates were taking selfies in front of this year’s work,” added Anderson thoughtfully.

This year’s selected piece was created by local artist Linda Wright. In a separate interview with Alberta Native News, she commented on the inception of her journey stating: “I first saw the call for proposals on Facebook of all places; somebody had tagged me, and I was excited by the prospect. I am Nihtat Gwich’in from Inuvik, but Edmonton is a city that has embraced me, and where I’ve made my home and cultivate community, so doing something like this for EPSB Indigenous, First Nations, Inuit, and Metis graduates was incredible!”

Wright graciously expressed how humbled she was to have been selected as the showcased artist of 2026. “I think that if there had been a programme like this when I went to high school, it would have been something I’d have appreciated.” She elaborated further noting: “It’s not just our Indigenous, First Nations, Inuit, and Metis students that my work hopes to speak to. The piece is displayed in a way that everyone can see, engage with, and enjoy it. I think that part of what is accomplished is more than inclusivity, but the strengthening of larger communities.”

Wright’s painting is aptly titled: The Journey and Path Forward. In a speech to EPSB, Wright described her piece: “The beaded graduation cap and floral stole honours the graduate’s journey but also highlights the diversity of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people and their art. The Edmonton skyline and teepees acknowledge place, inclusion and community. An honour eagle feather connects the graduate to the Creator, symbolizing strength and wisdom. The Inukshuk sun represents hope, safety and guidance for the path ahead.” During her interview, Wright reflected on her repeated motif of the Edmonton skyline in many of her works as representative of what the city means to her.

The painting also includes Medicine Wheel teachings, and in her speech to the Board, Wright expanded on the added significance of each detail. “The animals of the Medicine Wheel act as spiritual guides, each teaching a core value that supports physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual balance. The Eagle represents Love and spiritual vision, helping us rise above challenges. The Bear represents Courage and healing, guiding introspection and emotional strength. The Wolf represents Humility and learning, reminding us to think clearly and make wise decisions. The Bison represents Respect and gratitude, symbolizing wisdom, abundance, and community responsibility. Together, these teachings reflect the circle of life and our connection to all living beings, encouraging us to live with balance, humility, and respect.”

Wright had this advice for the class of 2026: “Be proud of who you are as you journey to find yourselves.” Wright herself began exploring her own cultural identity much later in life. “I find connection by learning traditional knowledge and creating art that reflects stories, people and culture” Wright hopes that this year’s graduates, and those to come, will have the freedom, support, and encouragement to discover their own identities.

A hearty congratulations to this year’s impressive graduates! Your families and communities are so proud of your accomplishments, and are all eager to see what amazing things you will achieve next. For local artists interested in submitting a proposal for the piece that will be dedicated to the graduates of 2027, a call has been posted on social media and can be accessed here: Facebook and Instagram.