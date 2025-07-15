Encouragement and grace are fundamental teachings at UAlberta’s ATEP program

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – In a room of 25 people, it only takes one person to be moved by something heartfelt and transformative. Behind that one person is someone who once received grace, compassion, and kindness – and who chose to carry those teachings forward. In learning how to be a good relative, they now walk in a way that uplifts others, sharing what was once shared with them.

In our lives, we all have this one person that comes to mind when thinking about who helped us along the way without ever asking for anything in return, instead were showered with continuous support and unconditional love. One person in particular that role models this understanding and continues to walk with teachings from people who have guided her along the way is Dr. Evelyn Steinhauer, the Director of the Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), Associate Dean of Indigenous Education and a Professor in the Faculty of Education, specializing in Indigenous Peoples Education in the Faculty of Education at the University of Alberta.

“I can’t take sole credit for what ATEP has become – so many people have helped and guided this work along the way,” said Steinhauer. To date, more than 400 students have graduated from the ATEP program at the University of Alberta, including some who are now second-generation graduates, a testament to the strength and continuity of community commitment.

The Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP) has deep roots dating back to 1975, when the initial proposal for a Native Teacher Education Program was launched as the Morning Star Program. From 1975 to 1982, the University nuhelot’įne thaiyots’į nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills (UNBQ) partnered with the University of Alberta to deliver a teacher training program. In 2002, ATEP began offering a 2+2 program in collaboration with UNBQ and Northern Lakes College. By 2017, ATEP had become a direct-entry program on the University of Alberta campus. In 2021, the program expanded further to include an online option and a part-time evening pathway to better meet the diverse needs of students.

The Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP) supports Indigenous peoples in becoming teachers who can offer meaningful, culturally grounded education for Indigenous children. Rooted in the land and teachings of amiskwaciwâskahikan (Edmonton, Treaty 6 Territory), ATEP is guided by 14 core values in nêhiyawêwin, reflecting the spirit of the territory and the people it serves. These values include sâkihitowin (love), wâhkôhtowin (kinship), and mîyo-wîcehtowin (getting along together), which speak to the importance of relationships and community. Students are encouraged to practice mâmahwohkamâtowin (working cooperatively), manâtisiwin and manâhcihitowin (respect and mutual respect), and pikiskwestamowewin (speaking on behalf of others). Learning is guided by kiskinwahasimôwewin(accepting guidance), kiskanowapâhkewin (keen observation), and nanahihtamowin (listening with an open heart). ATEP also upholds kisêwâtisiwin (compassion and kindness), tâpwewin and kanâcisowin (honesty and clean living), wîcihitowin(sharing), miyotêhêwin(having a good heart), and tapâtêyimisôwin and ekâkisteyimisowin (humility). These teachings are not simply concepts, they are lived practices that shape how students, instructors, and communities walk together through ATEP.

Grounded in Indigenous ways of knowing, being and learning, ATEP is supported by Elder Calvin Cardinal of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, along with other respected Elders, whose guidance deeply enriches students’ learning throughout their journey. The program is offered as a four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or, for those who already hold a degree, as a two-year after-degree option.

For Steinhauer, witnessing the growth of ATEP and the confidence of its students has been deeply moving. “I never thought I would see the day when our Indigenous students could be fully themselves, where ceremony, prayer, and song are part of our everyday,” she shared. “It has truly changed my life to see our students walking with such a strong sense of who they are.” She reflected on the power of encouragement and creating supportive spaces: “When you’ve been told you’re not good enough, you start to believe it, but the same is true with encouragement. When you’re surrounded by people who believe in you, you begin to see your own light.” For Steinhauer, the transformation she’s witnessed has been both humbling and affirming in ways she never imagined.

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter