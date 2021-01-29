Employment Opportunity: FT Shift Leader (Child Youth Care Worker) – Stony Plain, Alberta

Unlimited Potential Community Services empowers individuals and families to reach their full potential and enhance community well-being.

FULL-TIME SHIFT LEADER (CHILD YOUTH CARE WORKER) – Stony Plain, AB

(10-month maternity leave contract)

Unlimited Potential Community Services (UP) is a non-profit charitable society that has been providing quality support and treatment since 1987. Our goal is to restore stability and hope in the lives of children, youth, adults, and families so they can achieve personal independence and family unity. UP believes cultural tradition is an important part of mental wellness, so we incorporate the culture and traditions of our clients wherever possible. UP invites applicants who are passionate about providing quality support to our clients through a culturally sensitive approach and helping us to work together towards our goal to support each child and family to reach their full potential.

Program overview : At UP we provide ongoing group care treatment services and educational programs to children and youth with emotional, behavioral, and/or psychiatric difficulties (including FASD and mental health concerns). Our clients, who range from 6-12 years of age, live in a group home, therapeutic setting. We are looking for an individual who has a passion for working with these vulnerable children/youth, becoming their role model and teaching them life skills through various activities.

Position overview: Under the direction of the House Manager, the Shift Leader will participate as a member of a multi-disciplinary team, providing services to support the needs of children between the ages of 6 – 12 years. This position ensures that the therapeutic and social environment is safe and secure so that individual service plans are developed, followed and meet the individual needs of the children and their families. As a primary care provider, the position is relied on to continuously evaluate individual service plans, build relationships with clients, monitor and record behaviors, oversee and arrange for daily activities and provide input to the service team based on observations and direct interaction with the children.

The ideal candidate will possess:

Knowledge and understanding of Indigenous culture, customs and beliefs;

Passion for working with children, youth and families;

Understanding of current and emerging issues of importance to Indigenous people and communities;

Good understanding of health issues affecting youth and adults, such as FASD, drug and alcohol addictions, intergenerational trauma, mental health, suicide and other mental and behavioural issues;

Good understanding of cultural differences and how they impact treatment approaches for children and youth;

Good verbal and written communication skills with proven organizational and documentation skills;

Able to work well in a team environment with the ability to handle stressful situations in a non-confrontational, problem solving manner is required;

Knowledge of assessment tools, program planning and basic cooking

Qualifications/Experience : Must have a diploma/degree in Child Youth Care, Social Work (if education is in Social Work, must be registered Social Worker with the Alberta College of Social Workers) education or related field. Experience working with children, youth and families is required. Supervisory experience will be a definite asset.

Other requirements : A current, clear Police Information Check (vulnerable sector included) and Child Intervention Record Check, both dated within the last 6 months. A valid AB driver’s licence (minimum class 5) and current driver’s abstract (no more than 8 demerits). Must be willing to work shifts (including evenings), sometimes alone and weekends.

Salary & Benefits: Salary Range: $49,695.00 – $67,824.00 annually (salary commensurate with education and experience). We provide full- time employees with a 100% employer paid health benefits package (which includes vision, dental and prescription drug coverage, massage therapy, etc.) and a 100% employer paid R.R.S.P. equaling 3% of annual salary. We also offer free courses and workshops in-house for all of our employees.

Closing Date: Open until suitable candidate found.

Our values are integrity, respect, excellence, humility, and relationships. If you meet the entrance criteria, hold similar values and are looking to join a dynamic team that works hard to empower and support children, youth and families, please submit your resume and cover letter to Human Resources at [email protected] or fill out an Application here.

UP is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a safe, inclusive environment for people of all cultures and backgrounds; all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those applicants under consideration will be contacted.