Employment opportunity: Community-Based Monitoring Program Coordinator

(Alberta) – The Alberta Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas has a position open for a Community-Based Monitoring Program Coordinator.

Closing: January 31, 2023

Are you an enthusiastic individual who is skilled at building collaborative environments? Do you want to make a meaningful contribution to advancing community-based environmental monitoring (CBM) in Alberta? This may be the position for you!

Working as part of the highly collaborative CBM&K Unit, the Coordinator is responsible for planning, coordinating, delivering, evaluating, and reporting on all phases of relevant place-based, regional, or provincial initiatives advancing environmental stewardship through CBM. In this role, you will gain rich experience by working closely with Indigenous and local communities and organizations, provincial and federal government departments, non-profit organizations, and research institutions.

This position will be great for you if you possess experience in developing and delivering CBM and related initiatives for and with Indigenous and local communities and organizations. First-hand experience of working for and with Indigenous and local communities; deep understanding of Indigenous ways of knowing, doing, and being; as well as CBM experience and skills are essential.

For more details on eligibility and how to apply, visit: https://jobpostings.alberta.ca/job-invite/36884/