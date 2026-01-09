Edmonton Welcomes Delegates from Around the World to the Largest Indigenous Tourism Conference

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Edmonton will host the National Indigenous Cultural Conference from February 17 to 19, bringing together Indigenous tourism leaders, entrepreneurs, cultural knowledge keepers, and industry partners from across Canada and around the world.

The conference is being organized in partnership with Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Travel Alberta, and Explore Edmonton, and will highlight Indigenous cultural offerings from communities throughout the region.

“We are partnering with Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Travel Alberta, and Explore Edmonton, and featuring some of the cultural offerings in the area,” said Keith Henry, President of Indigenous Tourism Canada and a respected Métis leader in Indigenous cultural tourism. “We expect over 1,100 delegates from probably around 11 countries to attend this conference in Edmonton from February 17 to 19, to continue learning how to build Indigenous tourism and share best practices. It’s very exciting, and we’re really looking forward to that.”

Henry said the conference is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen Indigenous tourism across Canada by focusing on four key areas.

“We’re looking to build Indigenous tourism in four major areas,” he said. “From a marketing perspective, we’re focused on what’s working now, what is truly economically sustainable, and what domestic and international visitors are buying and interested in. Understanding the market is critical.”

From a development standpoint, Henry said programs are designed to meet communities where they are.

“We have a series of initiatives and programs to help build Indigenous tourism from both a community and an entrepreneurial perspective, because some Nations are very involved in tourism while others are just starting that journey,” he said. “We offer programs such as the Indigenous accreditation process and investment programs, while supporting entrepreneurs as they grow.”

Leadership and advocacy are also central to the work.

“There’s leadership work we’re doing, including policy and advocacy with Canada, provinces, and territories, as well as directly with communities,” Henry said. “We want communities to understand what information and tools they need to be successful in building Indigenous tourism.”

Partnerships complete the four-pillar approach.

“We showcase how effective partnerships are working for communities and across the broader Indigenous tourism industry,” he said.

The conference’s international reach reflects growing global interest in Indigenous tourism in Canada.

“We have delegates coming from New Zealand, the United States, Central and South America, including Chile and Mexico, as well as Australia,” Henry said. “We also have many non-Indigenous partners who want to help build Indigenous tourism, so there are investment discussions and many other conversations taking place.”

Henry said one of the central goals of the event is global positioning.

“One of the main objectives of our conference is to truly showcase Canada as the best Indigenous destination in the world,” he said.

He added that the scale of the conference reflects years of sustained work.

“We’ve been building Indigenous tourism in Canada for years and years, and we’ve been building this conference over that same time,” Henry said. “It’s now the largest Indigenous tourism conference in the world by far. No one else comes close to the number of delegates we have, and we’re very proud of that.”

Henry has earned international recognition for his leadership in Indigenous cultural tourism. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, CEO of KCD Consulting Incorporated, and President and CEO of the BC Métis Federation. His career began in education in 1995 before expanding into strategic administration, negotiation, and consulting with provincial and federal governments.

Throughout his career, Henry has helped establish national standards for authenticity and market readiness in Indigenous tourism, led research on the economic value of Indigenous cultural tourism, and supported workforce development through his role as a Director with Tourism HR Canada.

Organizers say the Edmonton conference will play a key role in building capacity, strengthening partnerships, and supporting Indigenous communities as they continue to grow a sustainable, Indigenous-led tourism industry in Canada.

Don’t Miss the Cultural Tours!

Indigenous Tourism Canada has planned an incredible cultural tour program you won’t want to miss.

“For a limited time only, save on select tours by using the promo code:

FREEculturaltour2026

Please note: Valid for new general registrations only, Cannot be applied to previous purchases, Applicable to $75.00 tours only, Surcharge fees still apply to premium tours. The Promo expires January 30, 2026

Register today:

https://site.pheedloop.com/ event/2026IITC/register# category