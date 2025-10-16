Edmonton teen Samuel Bird’s remains found, man charged with his murder

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – A man has been charged with the alleged murder of Samuel Bird, an Indigenous 14-year-old who has been missing since June, after his remains were found, Edmonton police announced Thursday.

“After a lengthy and complex investigation, we are pleased to be able to conclude this file and hopefully bring some measure of resolution and justice to Samuel’s loved ones, who have been searching tirelessly for him,” said Det. Jared Buhler, the lead investigator of Bird’s killing with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section, in a news release.

The EPS provided few details on how or where it found Bird’s remains, only disclosing that they were located on Oct. 16 “in a rural area outside of Edmonton.”

His mother Alanna Bird confirmed that “my son Samuel has been found” in a Facebook post about an hour before the EPS made its announcement, offering a “big thank you” to the EPS.

“Also, I want to thank the searchers and Samuel’s warriors and the cherished friends I made along the way in hopes of finding him,” wrote Alanna Bird.

She expressed gratitude to “those who kept me sane” since Samuel went missing on June 1, as well as those who donated to the family to assist with their search, displayed his missing poster around Edmonton and attended rallies organized by the family.

Four months to the day Samuel Bird went missing, the EPS held a press conference to announce that he is believed to be deceased and that he is suspected to be a homicide victim.

Det. Buhler recognized the apparently “unprecedented effort” the Bird’s family, friends and community made in “tirelessly searching” the River Valley and nearby areas for Samuel, adding that he found it “personally impactful to observe Samuel’s family, guided by culture and faith, never lose hope that they will bring Samuel home.”

Buhler was joined at the news conference by Alanna Bird, Samuel’s father Justin Bird, paternal grandmother Geri Potts and his maternal kokum, each of whom spoke about the impact of Samuel’s disappearance.

“On car rides, certain songs break me down in tears because I miss my Sammy,” said Justin Bird.

“Going anywhere in the city makes my heart hurt. I have so many memories of my son throughout the years. Samuel was a huge part of my life, and now there’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

A member of Paul First Nation of mixed Cree and Nakoda descent, Samuel was also known by his Cree name, Achakapis, which means little boy on the moon.

Buhler said at the Oct. 1 announcement that Samuel is believed to have been killed within hours of his disappearance and that his remains were disposed of within 150 km of Edmonton’s city limits.

Police have charged 38-year-old Bryan Farrell with second-degree murder and interfering with a body in relation to Samuel Bird’s death.

Farrell faces 13 additional charges, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of arson to a property with disregard for human life, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of arson to a property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats, and fraud over $5,000.

“At this time, police are not looking for other suspects in relation to the murder,” said the EPS.

“Investigators are aware of ongoing social media speculation on this file, and wish to remind the public that harassment and threatening behaviour is unlawful.”