Edmonton MP Chief Billy Morin Joins Vote to Stay

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Northwest MP and former Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin recently announced his support for Vote to Stay, encouraging Indigenous Albertans to make their voices heard in the Oct. 19 separation referendum.

Chief Morin served three terms as Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation from 2015 to 2022, becoming the youngest Chief in the Nation’s modern history at the age of 28. He now represents Edmonton Northwest in the House of Commons.

You can watch Chief Morin’s message here.

“On Oct. 19, Albertans will be asked to make an important decision about the future of our province. For Indigenous people across Alberta, it is especially important that our voices are heard,” Chief Morin said. “That’s why I’m encouraging Indigenous Albertans to get out and vote to stay.”

Vote to Stay founder Monte Solberg welcomed Chief Morin’s support, saying his message underscores the importance of Indigenous communities participating in the referendum.

“Chief Morin understands the importance of making sure communities have a voice in decisions that affect their future,” said Solberg. “Indigenous Albertans have an important perspective on Alberta’s place in Canada, and Chief Morin is encouraging them to make sure that perspective is represented.”