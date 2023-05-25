Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces stellar lineup: Feist, Fleet Foxes, Old Crow Medicine and more

Edmonton, AB – The summer festival season in Edmonton is going to be outstanding this year. One of the gems of the city – The Edmonton Folk Music Festival – will be held August 10 – 13 and they have announced a stellar lineup of artists for the 2023 festival at Gallagher Park.

This year’s impressive lineup of 58 artists sees a return of more international artists as travel and touring returns to normal and strikes a healthy balance of returning artists with those new to the Edmonton festival. And the range of music coming to the Edmonton stage has a depth and breadth festival-goers have come to expect, with Feist, Sona Jobarteh, Greensky Bluegrass, DakhaBrakha, Ben Harper, Margo Price and Fleet Foxes to name just a few.

If anything, sibling acts seem to be a theme this year, with The Secret Sisters, The Brother Brothers, The Bros. Landreth and Australia’s The Teskey Brothers performing on the hill this summer. Australia is well-represented in 2023 with the festival also welcoming Steph Strings, Little Quirks and The Paper Kites.

Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival, on August 10-13, will go on sale Saturday, June 3 online only. The full lineup and ticket information is available at edmontonfolkfest.org.