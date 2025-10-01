EALT’s Gary Elaschuk Pruden shares his understanding of being a land steward

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – For the past 18 years, EALT—Edmonton & Area Land Trust’s mission has been to ‘protect land, conserve biodiversity, and connect people to nature.’ And with community in mind, EALT was founded in collaboration with the City of Edmonton, Edmonton Community Foundation, Edmonton Nature Club, Land Stewardship Centre of Canada, Urban Development Institute, and Legacy Lands Conservation Society.

The values that EALT walks with are rooted in Protecting, Respecting and Connecting. These values are interconnected. “It’s about reciprocal relationships…and how we get people and communities involved in that healing,” shared Gary Elaschuk Pruden, Conservation Coordinator and Kikino Metis Settlement community member. The values tie into the work that he brings into understanding reciprocal relationships with both humans and nature.

These values are deeply rooted and connected to Indigenous ways of knowing and understanding how to be a good relative, how to honour the land in good ways, and in turn how to walk with and embody what is means to be a steward of the land. “Our connection to land is also our connection to self-determination,” said Elaschuk Pruden. “It starts from the roots and makes its way up.” When sharing this insight, connection is everything and has nothing to do with owning or needing, instead it is about allowing oneself to respect, protect, and see all life as sacred without wanting anything in return except for all living beings to thrive, including the plants.

“The land is its own living being, and by respecting it as its own spirit and own entity we can continue to honour the land and eliminate a sense of ownership towards the land,” Elaschuk Pruden shared when speaking about how fundamental it is to understand the land as its own being, a relative that takes care of us in a reciprocal relationship of giving, nurturing, honouring, protecting, and respecting, so that the continuation of life can grow in abundance.

Thus far, EALT has conserved 3,442 acres across 22 conservation lands, and many are open to the public. EALT offers community events including help with removing noxious weeds that invade and pose threats environmentally, economically, and agriculturally.

There are many ways to get involved with Edmonton & Area Land Trust including volunteering and becoming a Citizen Scientist – someone who collects data or contributes to a scientific project without formal education or employment. Current opportunities include Amphibian Monitoring, Bat Box Monitoring, Bird Surveying, and Field Ornithology. This year EALT is building and planting an Indigenous Medicine Garden at a newly secured property on the North Saskatchewan River. To get involved with the Medicine Garden Project and find other opportunities to connect with the land, reach out to [email protected] to join the Indigenous Organizations and Individuals Newsletter.

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter