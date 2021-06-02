Dehcho Divisional Education Council: Seeking Student Residence House Parents

Dehcho Divisional Education Council is Hiring Student Residence House Parents

(June 2021) – The Dehcho Divisional Education Council is hiring house parents on contract, for a twelve bed, coeducational students’ residence located in Fort Simpson. The home serves the needs of male and female students attending school in Fort Simpson.

The facility will be operated according to the Operational Guidelines established by the Council. Written applications will be evaluated according to the Operational Guidelines that may be obtained from the Dehcho Divisional Education Council office.

Responsibilities:

provide a culturally based family environment, where students will receive nurturing as well as personal, academic, social support

work closely with parents and officials of the Council

provide experiences that develop living cultural and recreational skills

Qualifications:

experience working with adolescents in a cross-cultural setting

training OR experience in the area of counseling and personal growth.

in the area of counseling and personal growth. ability to assist high school students with their studies

Written proposals, that include personal resumes and references, must be received at the Council office by 5:00pm, June 20, 2021. If interested in applying, please contact the Council office for a copy of the application form and requirement to be submitted as well as a copy of the Terms of Reference.

Dehcho Divisional Education Council

P.O. Box 376, Fort Simpson, NT X0E ONO

Phone: (867) 695-7300 Fax: (867) 695-7359

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]