Deaf, Two-Spirit Artist Continues to Grow Through Storytelling, Culture, and Creative Vision

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – For Torrie Ironstar, a Deaf, Two-Spirit Indigenous artist from Regina and a member of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, the past year has been marked by growth, opportunity, and an expanding artistic vision that continues to connect audiences with stories of identity, culture, and lived experience.

Since our last conversation, Ironstar has participated in two major group exhibitions, one in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, and another in Saskatoon. He is also currently serving as an artist-in-residence with the City of Regina, a milestone that reflects the increasing recognition of his work across the Prairies.

“My art is becoming more detailed and larger in scale,” said Ironstar. “Being part of these exhibitions has given me more knowledge and confidence to share my personal stories and experiences.”

Among his recent works, Ironstar said a painting exploring the strength and power of matriarchy is particularly meaningful. The piece reflects both personal experience and cultural teachings while demonstrating a growing willingness to share deeper aspects of his story through art.

As a Deaf, Two-Spirit, and Indigenous artist, Ironstar’s unique perspective shapes every aspect of his creative process. Rather than relying on words, his work communicates through colour, shape, and symbolism.

“My Deaf eyes allow me to tell stories without language,” he said. “The colours, shapes, and connections create stories that people can relate to through their own experiences.”

His connection to Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation remains a powerful influence. Stories shared by family members continue to inspire him as he learns more about Nakoda history and culture and incorporates those teachings into his artwork.

“I think of my paintings as a form of oral history,” he said. “They help audiences see and learn about Nakoda culture while I continue learning myself.”

Looking ahead, Ironstar is preparing for an upcoming exhibition at Saokitapi Gallery in Lethbridge, Alta., titled Listening Through Light. He is also exploring additional artist residency opportunities in Saskatoon and Edmonton while continuing his current residency in Regina.

Reflecting on his recent success, Ironstar says the greatest lesson has been learning to appreciate every opportunity, regardless of its size.

“Always be grateful for what you have,” he said. “Accept opportunities when they come, even if they seem small. Those opportunities can take you further than you expect.”

As his artistic journey continues, Ironstar remains committed to creating work that elevates Indigenous identity, Deaf visibility, and Two-Spirit representation while sharing stories that resonate across communities.