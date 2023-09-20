Day of Action Rally demands that landfills be searched for missing Indigenous women

by Paula E. Kirman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Around 150 people gathered at the Alberta Legislature on September 18 to demand that the federal government takes action towards searching landfills for the remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The day was a national day of action with rallies taking place throughout the country. Protesters are demanding a search of the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. Police believe the bodies of the women were dumped in Prairie Green after being killed. However, the Manitoba provincial government has stated it will not fund a search, so pressure is being put on the federal government.

The rallies also called for continued searches for Tanya Nepinak and Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (Buffalo Woman), an unidentified woman who was given that name by Indigenous leaders. Twelve years ago the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg was subject to an unsuccessful search for six days for Nepinak by police.

The House of Commons resumed for its fall sitting on September 18, which is a reason the date was chosen. However, the federal government has so far not committed to taking any action.

In Edmonton, the rally was organized by Bear Claw Beaver Hills House. It concluded with a march down Jasper Avenue to the Edmonton Convention Centre, where a convention hosted by the Edmonton Police Service was being held.