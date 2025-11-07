David Plamondon brings positive benefits to community with Indigenous culture and games

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – David Plamondon, founder of Pe Metawe Games, where pe metawe in nehiyawewin, Cree, means ‘come and play’ asked himself “how can this [place of play] become sustainable?” He found the answer within the understanding that the Indigenous ways of knowing are deeply rooted in the understanding of sustainability. There is a give and take within a reciprocal relationship where everyone and everything is supported and can continue to thrive.

For Plamondon, it was important for him to “create a presence of Indigenous people and normalize it,” with his hearts work centered around bringing together a community where “everyone has a right to belong and exist in the world.” This is how it all started for Plamondon, how he shaped the space for bringing positive benefits to community through Indigenous culture and games.

Pe Metawe Games was originally a pilot project. Plamondon’s vision for the pilot project started with an intention to focus on youth and work around play. Ideally for David, this was an opportunity for players to engage with different board games that offer and provide complex notions, and ideas that would allow players to open up to conversations around heavy topics in a fun, safe, and inclusive environment.

Since Pe Metawe Games opened its doors in 2021, the games that Plamondon offers are rooted in experiential learning, as opposed to community learning about histories and topics that most people would otherwise not come across. And in sharing this alternative way to learn and interact. the space that David offers has become known for its work in “actively creating an inclusive space for everyone – not just for people to be seen but also to feel welcome.”

The Indigenous-owned tabletop board game and roleplaying store is located in Edmonton, Alberta, with a public gaming space and two private rooms available to rent. Currently Pe Metawe Games offers a variety of games to interact with in store. There are room bookings available by appointment, as well as an online shop the features board games, card games, board game accessories, RPGs and accessories, and Kickstarter/Crowdfunded.

Pe Metawe Games also offers novice learners opportunities to try a new hobby but who may not know where to start. Booking a Game Master experience is a great way to introduce new games. Up-to-date information about Pe Metawe Games can be found on their Facebook page.

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.