Dakota House: From Small-Town Beginnings to Guiding Indigenous Youth Nationwide

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Actor, author, and CEO of Going M.I.L.E.S. (Motivate, Inspire, Lead, Empower and Succeed), Dakota House has dedicated his life to inspiring and mentoring Indigenous youth across Canada. Growing up in a small northern Alberta community, House once believed the world ended at the surrounding hills. When his mother moved the family to the city seeking a better life, House found himself living just half a block from Skid Row, in one of the city’s highest-crime areas. By grade four, his classmates had already cast their judgment: he was “least likely to succeed.”

“They said I was going to be a product of my environment,” House recalls. “But for me, that only lit a fire. I decided I would never be what anybody expected. And today, that fire drives everything I do.”

Even in those early years, his mother and grandfather shaped his path.

“Growing up, from childhood into my teens, I didn’t really have role models to look up to – aside from my mom and my grandpa, Dan House,” he says. “My grandpa was a huge influence on me.”

He speaks proudly of his mother’s professional and personal influence.

“My mom worked for Native Counselling Services of Alberta, and she herself was a facilitator. Not only were her morals and values of high quality, her teachings – that she passed on to me –have extended into my work and the words I pass on and teachings to the future leaders that I work with.”

Another unexpected but powerful role model came from outside his immediate world.

“Another role model that I had was Bruce Lee, and he really influenced me to get into martial arts. Following his philosophies really helped to shape me and keep me in shape – lol.”

House first rose to national prominence as Trevor “TeeVee” Tenia on North of 60, a series that became a cultural touchstone for Indigenous audiences. Over his career, he has appeared in Dreamkeeper, One Dead Indian, The X-Files, Heartland, and Blackstone, and authored the children’s book Dancers in the Sky, rooted in Cree tradition.

“Some of us don’t answer our calling. There always feels like a void in our lives because we are choosing to try and fill that calling. But that’s the call from our ancestors. That’s the call from Creator. We’re survivors. We’re warriors.”

Drawing on the strength and courage of Indigenous ancestors, House frames every challenge as an opportunity to honour heritage and move forward.

“Since first contact, countless Indigenous people have been lost, displaced, or disconnected from their identity. Yet what runs through our veins is the courage of our greatest warriors and the spirit of our ancestors. Every trial we face is a chance to carry their legacy forward. We are not defined by what tried to hold us down – we are defined by our determination, our heritage, and our actions.”

“With what our people have been through – the intergenerational cycle, residential schools, first contact, colonization – it’s hard not to be caught in the program we’re born into. That program, set up by government and corporations, is built on isolation, segregation, separation, assimilation, and colonization. It’s manipulation, shaping us to believe what they want us to believe. But awareness of that gives us power to rise above it.”

“When the chips are down, when you’re facing racism, discrimination, or every reason to quit, and you still move forward, not letting anything hold you back – that’s the true measure of strength. It’s not about the easy victories; it’s about continuing to push when nobody is watching.”

For Dakota House, philosophy isn’t just words – it’s a way of life. He believes in action over excuses, awareness over apathy, and legacy over self-interest. His guiding principle is that every challenge, setback, or negative voice is an opportunity to learn, grow, and lift others as you rise.

“Life will always throw obstacles in your path,” he says. “What matters is how you respond. You can let it stop you, or you can use it to fuel your next step. Awareness of your history, of your strengths, and of the wisdom in your community gives you the tools to move forward with intention and purpose.”

House also emphasizes that success isn’t measured by personal achievement alone. It’s about impacting others, sharing knowledge, and inspiring those who come after you.

“Every time you rise above doubt, every time you turn challenges into steps forward, you’re showing someone else that it’s possible. That’s how change happens – one action, one choice, one person at a time.”

This philosophy became the foundation for Going M.I.L.E.S., which he has led for more than 20 years.

“Through Going M.I.L.E.S., I use my skills to inspire, motivate, and empower young people. Our life story can be someone else’s survival guide. If you can rise, they can rise too.”

House and his team travel nationally, delivering interactive workshops that engage Indigenous youth in hands-on learning, leadership development, and community-building activities.

From being underestimated in grade four to mentoring youth across the nation, Dakota House’s journey demonstrates that heritage, discipline, and purposeful action can transform doubt into achievement.

“Our life story can be someone else’s survival guide,” he reflects. “By moving forward, staying true to yourself, and lifting others as you rise, you create change that lasts generations.”

For bookings, visit website www.goingmiles.org