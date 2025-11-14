Culturally grounded activities help Indigenous learners manage exam anxiety at NorQuest

(Edmonton) – With mid-term exams looming and finals just a few weeks away, many students are experiencing exam anxiety. For international and Indigenous students who have had to move to Edmonton to attend college, the isolation and pressure to do well can be all the more intense.

“Students seem to be more anxious and stressed than in previous years. Whether they have moved here from northern Alberta, or from abroad, the pressure to do well while being isolated from friends and family can have a significant impact on a student’s mental health and their exam anxiety,” explains NorQuest College counsellor, Michelle McKenzie, RPP. “Having exams around the holiday season can make feelings of loneliness even more intense. That’s why events and ceremonies at the miyo-pimâtisiwin Centre, and the social events that student groups arrange are important.”

To help alleviate exam anxiety, NorQuest College offers dozens of student support services and events.

Throughout the exam period, students are invited to smudge before exams or study sessions. Students can also connect with an Elder and seek their advice.

For neurodiverse students, a variety of accommodations are available, such as a distraction-free room for exams, tutoring, extra time, and other accommodations.

Students can also attend weekly pet therapy events which are held in the college’s library,

A wide variety of social events, snacks, and stress relief activity kits are also available through the Students’ Association of NorQuest College.

“Maintaining physical health can be a challenge during exam week,” explains Michelle McKenzie.

“Students come to me and say they aren’t sleeping because they are studying or because of their anxiety. If they aren’t staying hydrated or eating healthy foods either, it can quickly have a really negative impact on their mental health. It’s important the students reach out for help if they’re feeling overwhelmed. They should never feel alone in their struggle, there are so many things we can do to help.”