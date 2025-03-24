Cree and Dene languages help keep Indigenous culture, history and identity Alive in Bonnyville

by Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Bonnyville Friendship Centre (Centre) is offering a Healing Through Language Conference on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Bonnyville, Alberta. Dr. Jessie Sylvestre, a Dene First language speaker from ejeredeséche Buffalo River, Saskatchewan, will be sharing the importance of healing through language, followed by an afternoon of Dene and Cree crafting of either caribou tufting or fish scale art, led by Cynthia Ganache and Rebekka Gobert, employees of the Centre.

Cynthia Ganache, Crisis Support Coordinator and Rebekka Gobert, Youth Worker at the Centre wanted to bring both languages together because there is a high Cree and Dene population in the community and surrounding area. The Centre attracts people from not just Bonnyville, but also Cold Lake, St. Paul, Lac La Biche, Saddle Lake Cree Nation and Kehewin Cree Nation.

The Centre invited Dr. Jessie Sylvestre to guest speak at the event. Dr. Sylvestre, a Dene educator and language advocate, overcame the hardships of residential school to earn advanced degrees in education. She developed the Dene Language Program at the University of Blue Quills and became the first Denesųłine President of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre. Recognized for her contributions, she continues to champion Indigenous language revitalization and cultural preservation.

Cynthia said, “We are really trying to focus on bringing those languages back. When we think about how people lost their language and reconnecting to culture and healing from residential schools and things like that, language is a big part of that. We feel that bringing language back to our communities for young and old is just a really great way to heal from the past.”

Bringing back the Cree and Dene languages is important for keeping culture, history, and identity alive. These languages carry traditional stories, knowledge, and ways of life that connect people to their ancestors and the land. Reviving them helps young people feel proud of their roots and strengthens the community. It also helps heal the harm caused by colonization and residential schools, which tried to erase Indigenous languages.

The Centre is a community-based, non-profit organization in Bonnyville, Alberta, dedicated to fostering inclusivity and cultural understanding among all community members. The Centre offers a wide range of programs and services designed to support individuals – children, youth, families and Elders, including providing cultural programming and community services. Diversity is an intrinsic part of the Centre as an organization and the Centre is proud to offer diverse programs for people from all walks of life.

Cynthia said, “We definitely see a variety of people at the Centre, Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people. We want to bridge that gap. We want to highlight the different cultures and showcase that we are a safe space for everybody. We welcome everybody through our doors and anyone can participate in anything that they are interested in learning or want to try.”

It is important for all people of different backgrounds to learn about Cree and Dene languages because language is a key part of Indigenous culture, history, and understanding. Learning these languages helps build respect and stronger relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. It also supports reconciliation by recognizing and valuing Indigenous knowledge, traditions, and ways of life. Understanding Cree and Dene can give insight into the deep connection Indigenous peoples have with the land and their teachings. It also helps challenge stereotypes and promotes inclusivity. By learning even a few words or phrases, non-Indigenous people can show support for language revitalization and help keep these languages alive for future generations.

The conference will also give participants the opportunity to participate in art workshops where the conversations are going to continue throughout the afternoon. Cynthia said, “I really find that if you give people the opportunity to hear the language, to try and speak the language, and also give them an activity to do while doing that, it really helps them remember because they are associating it with something else. Every time they look at their caribou tufting they are going to remember the workshop and what they learned that day.” Learning and using these languages can also improve mental well-being and bring people closer together. By keeping Cree and Dene strong, future generations can continue to share their culture and traditions.

To learn more about the workshops, contact Cynthia or Rebekka by email at [email protected] or call 780-826-3374. The Centre welcomes everyone to access their services and is always interested in hearing from the community. If something peaks your interest or you are interested in learning something but you haven’t seen it through their office, let the Centre know. If it’s something they can do, they will definitely try to do it for you.

