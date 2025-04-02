Creating Opportunities: How CAREERS and Aseniwuche Winewak are Empowering Indigenous Youth

(ANNews) – Like many young people, Devon Moberly wasn’t entirely sure what his future held. Growing up he knew he enjoyed working with his hands, but finding a clear career path seemed daunting. That all changed when he discovered welding through his high school’s Elite Program. From the moment he picked up a welding torch, he was hooked.

Devon’s journey took a significant step forward when he joined the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). CAREERS: The Next Generation played a key role in connecting him with the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation (AWN) and its group of companies, which offered him a paid apprenticeship and hands-on experience in the welding trade.

“Getting that first chance, it really struck my heart,” said Devon.

A Community-Driven Approach to Success

The Aseniwuche Winewak Nation, a non-profit organization formed in 1994, was established to provide a political voice for the Indigenous peoples of Grande Cache. Over time, it expanded to create economic opportunities for its members. AWN’s businesses now include a Development Corporation specializing in heavy equipment, welding, fabrication, and mechanical services, as well as an environmental corporation focused on land stewardship.

Aimee Couture, Environmental Health and Safety Manager and Head of Training and Development at AWN, sees firsthand the impact of investing in Indigenous youth. “We want to give community members opportunities they might not get anywhere else,” she explained.

Through partnerships with programs like CAREERS, AWN has been able to offer youth like Devon the chance to gain valuable work experience while still in high school. The results speak for themselves.

“Devon’s confidence has grown tremendously since he started,” said Aimee. “He became an important part of our team, and it’s exciting to see him take this next step in his career.”

A Fast-Track to Success

Through RAP and his work with AWN, Devon gained not only technical skills but also his certification through the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB), a critical milestone for his career. At just 18 years old, he is already studying at Red Deer Polytechnic, working towards becoming a certified journeyman welder. By the time he turns 20, he will be fully certified and ready to earn top wages in his field.

“I really impressed myself with this opportunity,” Devon said. “A lot of my friends are just beginning their post-secondary education or working entry-level jobs. Meanwhile, I’ll be fully qualified and making good money doing something I love.”

Beyond personal success, Devon is passionate about using his skills to give back to Indigenous communities. His dream is to work for a First Nation-run welding shop and mentor the next generation of Indigenous apprentices.

“All Indigenous kids should do the RAP program if they want to get into trades because it’s like a really big help, and it’ll really help you understand what you want to do,” he said. “And you guys [CAREERS] are just such great helps. And it was easy for me to get into it.”

A Call to Action for Employers

AWN and CAREERS hope that more Alberta employers will recognize the value of hiring Indigenous youth. By providing mentorship and training, companies can not only help young people succeed but also build a stronger, more skilled workforce.

“Youth are our future. If we don’t give them the opportunity, who will?” Aimee emphasized.

CAREERS President and CEO Stefan Rutkowski reiterated the impact of the organization’s Indigenous Youth Internship Program:

“CAREERS’ Indigenous Youth Internship Program has been one of the cornerstones of our organization since it began a quarter century ago. With help from our school and employer partners, we’ve helped provide over 620 internships in the last year alone, and we’re on target to break that record this year.”

Devon agrees, urging other employers to take the chance on young Indigenous workers.

“My employer told me to call him anytime if I needed help, even after I left for school,” he said. “That kind of support makes a huge difference. I hope more companies step up and give Indigenous youth the same opportunity I had.”

Get Involved

For over 20 years, CAREERS has partnered with leaders like Chief Raymond Powder of Fort MacKay First Nation to connect youth with businesses.

“The partnership has been so tremendously awesome,” said Chief Powder. “The opportunities continue to grow and grow and grow. You’re not only investing in one person, you are investing in a community, so for me I see it as a success and a win for all of us.”

CAREERS makes it simple and affordable, with up to $7,500 in funding for qualified employers. Learn more at careersnextgen.ca.