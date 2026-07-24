Confidence on the Catwalk: Métis Model Lauren Bellrose’s journey with Western Canada Fashion Week

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – For more than two decades, Western Canada Fashion Week (WCFW) has been one of Canada’s premier fashion events, showcasing the work of emerging and established designers while launching the careers of runway models, photographers and creative professionals. Founded in Edmonton by Sandra Fernandez, WCFW has earned a reputation for celebrating diversity, nurturing new talent and creating opportunities for Canadian fashion to flourish on a national stage.

Among its most recognizable success stories is Métis model Lauren Bellrose, whose journey from a shy young woman with little confidence to one of Western Canada Fashion Week’s senior top runway models is a story of perseverance, mentorship and believing in yourself.

Bellrose is recognized by Western Canada Fashion Week as one of its most accomplished and enduring runway models. Early in her career, she received the organization’s New Face Award, recognizing her promise as an emerging talent. Today, after years of walking the runway through numerous fashion seasons, she is regarded as one of the fashion week’s senior top models. Her name appears among Western Canada Fashion Week’s distinguished alumni alongside accomplished Canadian models such as Ashley Callingbull and Canada’s Next Top Model finalist Linsay Willier, reflecting the lasting impact she has made on the organization.

Yet Bellrose says her greatest achievement isn’t the runway itself. “My experience with Western Canada Fashion Week has been a transformative one,” she said. “Growing up, I was very shy and had a hard time coming out of my shell. I also struggled with my confidence.”

As she entered her teenage years, family members encouraged her to explore modeling because they believed she had the look for it. Bellrose, however, struggled to believe in herself. “I didn’t really believe that I was pretty enough or anywhere near confident enough to be a model.”

Still, she decided to take a chance. “Even though I was nervous, I still decided to give it a shot.”

That decision changed the course of her life.

Bellrose met designer Derek Jagodzinsky of LUXX, who immediately recognized her potential and introduced her to Sandra Fernandez, the founder and coordinator of Western Canada Fashion Week. “He instantly saw my potential,” Bellrose said.

Fernandez also saw something special in the young model, but beyond giving her an opportunity, Bellrose says she challenged her to become stronger both personally and professionally. “Sandra also saw my potential and loved my look as well. I have always had this appreciation for how honest Sandra is about what you need to work on to improve yourself as a model and as an individual.”

The guidance she received transformed more than her runway walk. “She pushed me, along with many of the experienced models, out of my shell and into a more confident and fierce version of myself.”

That confidence opened doors Bellrose never imagined possible.

Throughout her career, she has appeared in fashion shows, editorial photo shoots, magazine spreads, magazine covers and television appearances on CTV. She has modeled for numerous designers and worked alongside photographers, stylists and makeup artists from across Canada and abroad. Most recently, she walked the runway for designer Petal Camelia and her fashion label, 9.

Modeling also led Bellrose to one of the most important relationships in her life. “Little did I know I was eventually going to meet my future husband and father of my children as well through the same agency.”

Today, Bellrose and fellow model Elijah Hulme Lawrence are raising two children together. While she now describes herself as primarily a stay-at-home mother, she continues to return to Western Canada Fashion Week, where she remains one of its respected senior runway models.

“Now I’m considered one of the more mature models,” she said with a laugh.

Although fashion is often associated with glamour, Bellrose says the most important lesson she hopes audiences take away is confidence.

“Be confident, even if you have to fake it,” she said. “Because there’s been a lot of times where I had to fake my confidence as well. Try not to be stuck in your head too much about what people think. Just do the best you can with what you’ve got.”

As a proud Métis woman, Bellrose says representing Indigenous people on the runway is something she carries with pride. “I take really great pride in that. I love my culture. I’m very proud to be Indigenous, and it’s a huge honour to be able to experience all of this while being Métis.”

Her advice to Indigenous youth interested in fashion extends well beyond appearance. “My advice is having confidence and having a passion for expressing yourself,” she said. “I find when you have those two traits, it really shows in photo shoots and on the runway. It also helps knowing what angles are best suited for you and practicing your walk until you’ve perfected it.”

She believes attitude can be just as important as talent. “Bringing a good, positive attitude is very beneficial as well. People notice when you bring a positive energy.”

Looking back on the career that transformed her life, Bellrose says the most valuable lessons were never about beauty. “Throughout my modeling, the lessons I learned are to always maintain a certain professionalism while balancing your fun side. It’s not always just about beauty, it’s also about having grace and class.”

She says respect for others has been one of the greatest keys to her longevity in the industry. “In the fashion world, you’ll learn that the more respect and appreciation you have for the people in the industry, the more opportunities you will get to experience. When you have a solid reputation and check off all the boxes, it’s very rewarding in the long run.”

For Bellrose, Western Canada Fashion Week became much more than a place to wear beautiful designs. It became the place where she overcame self-doubt, built lifelong friendships, met her husband, embraced her Métis identity with pride and discovered the confidence to walk through life as boldly as she walks the runway.

Her story is a reminder that while fashion may begin with clothing, its greatest impact can be found in the confidence it inspires and the lives it transforms.