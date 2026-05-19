Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations Welcomes Court Ruling Against Separatist Petition

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is welcoming a recent Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision that quashed the approval of Stay Free Alberta’s proposed “independence petition,” calling the ruling a reaffirmation of Treaty rights and constitutional law in Alberta.

Justice Shaina Leonard’s decision effectively blocks the petition process tied to an Alberta separation question. Treaty No. 6 leadership says the ruling reinforces what First Nations have long argued: that any attempt to pursue Alberta separation must recognize and respect Treaties No. 6, No. 7, and No. 8 as legally binding agreements.

The Confederacy expressed gratitude for the continued legal and political advocacy of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, noting their ongoing role in challenging separatist proposals through the courts.

“This should have ended months ago”

In its statement, the Confederacy said the decision should bring a final end to efforts to advance a referendum question on Alberta separation. Leaders pointed to the earlier “Feasby Decision” in December, which determined that a separation referendum would be illegal under existing constitutional frameworks.

“That should have been the end of it,” the Confederacy noted, adding that continued efforts to revisit the question reflect a disregard for Treaty rights, the Constitution, and the rule of law.

The Confederacy also raised concern over the Government of Alberta’s continued political positioning on separatist discourse, stating it has contributed to division across the province.

Concerns over political climate and community impacts

First Nations leaders say the ongoing debate has had consequences beyond the courtroom. The statement highlights increased racism directed at First Nations peoples, the spread of misinformation regarding Treaties, and growing financial and legal burdens placed on Nations forced to defend Treaty rights through litigation.

The Confederacy also expressed concern that Premier Danielle Smith has indicated an appeal of the ruling is being considered, describing this as a continuation of political tension surrounding Alberta’s sovereignty debate.

Treaties as living constitutional frameworks

The Confederacy emphasized that Treaties are not symbolic historical documents but “living agreements” that remain foundational to governance and relationships in Alberta.

“Treaty unites us all on these lands,” the statement reads. “They are living agreements that remain foundational to this land and the relationship between First Nations and the Crown, including the province of Alberta.”

The organization further underscored that courts have repeatedly affirmed Treaties cannot be disregarded in constitutional matters affecting land, governance, or sovereignty.

As Treaty No. 6 marks its 150th year, the Confederacy called for renewed focus on honouring Treaty relationships rather than pursuing political paths that deepen division.

“It’s time to move on from this and return to the important work of honouring relationships, not destroying them,” the statement concluded.