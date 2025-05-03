Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations congratulates Liberal Party on election win

by ANNews staff

(Treaty No. 6 Territory) — The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations is congratulating the Liberal Party of Canada on its historic fourth mandate. Following its victory to form a minority government led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Grand Chief Greg Desjarlais released a statement to remind the Government of Canada that success is measured in unity.

“Canada would not exist without Treaties,” wrote Grand Chief Desjarlais. “Moving forward, The Liberal Party of Canada must ensure legislation aﬀecting Treaty rights only proceeds with the free, prior and informed consent of Treaty No. 6 First Nations and that consultation processes are Nation-led, meaningful and based on respect.

“Treaty is not a policy framework — it is a binding agreement grounded in peace, partnership, and shared prosperity. For generations, our Peoples have upheld our end of the Treaty. We now call on the federal government to do the same. This commitment must be guided by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Section 35 of the Constitution Act and all 231 Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.”

Grand Chief Desjarlais continued, “This government must commit to tangible, sustained investments that reﬂect the spirit and intent of Treaty No. 6. We seek partnerships based on mutual respect, shared prosperity and recognition of our sovereign authority to govern our Nations.

“The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations congratulates Indigenous candidates from across the country who ran in this federal election, including former Enoch Cree Nation Chief and Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations Grand Chief Billy Morin.”

The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 First Nations looks forward to meeting with Prime Minister Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on Treaty No. 6 Territory to build a meaningful, reciprocal nation-to-nation partnership, concluded the Grand Chief.

In partnership and friendship, aiy hiy.