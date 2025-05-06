City Of St. Albert Is Taking Action On Red Dress Day, What Are You Doing?

by Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – May 05, 2025, is Red Dress Day across Canada, a national day of remembrance and action that honours the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit People (MMIWG2S+). The City of St. Albert (City) is taking action today and has expanded their displays across the City, providing compelling explanatory information to recognize Red Dress Day and build greater awareness in the City.

The City has a display at the Healing Garden with information about those affected by MMIWG2S, that includes current statistics and contact information for individuals needing help. The Healing Garden is located along the Red Willow Trail on the Northside of the Sturgeon River, across from St. Albert Place. The City also extended their display to the lobby area of St. Albert Place, near the entrance to the rear plaza. The displays were set up by the Kisakihikawin (You Are Loved) St. Albert Society, led by Amanda Patrick and Cheryl Stewart.

Mary-Ellen Green, Secretary to the Society, said that “it is an important display, especially at this location, to draw people in and learn about all of the women, girls and gender diverse people who have gone missing. Nobody really knows the number, it’s staggering how many people this affects and all their family and friends. The display is expanded to the lobby at St. Albert Place and the St. Albert Public Library, both downtown and at the Jensen Lakes location this year. It’s nice to see the displays growing and people coming to spend time and reflect in this place. We are fortunate to have a place like this in our community for awareness and healing.”

This day of remembrance originated from the REDress Project, an art installation by Metis artist Jaime Black, which features empty red dresses displayed in public spaces. The dresses represent the people who are missing or have been murdered. The dresses hanging in St. Albert and the many, many dresses hung across Canada are a visual reminder of the violence and the lives lost.

Did you know that Indigenous women and girls are twelve times more likely to be murdered or go missing than non-Indigenous women in Canada? In Alberta, Indigenous women make up over 50% of female homicide victims, despite comprising just 6% of the female population. Also, Indigenous men and boys are murdered at a higher rate than any other group of individuals in Canada, but there is little public concern surrounding this issue and men and boys are blamed for the violence they experience. Across the country, more than 4,000 cases of MMIWG2S have been documented and many remain unsolved with families still searching for answers.

In 2019, there was a National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls that called this ongoing tragedy a genocide, rooted in colonization, racism, and systemic neglect. The Inquiry released a report called Reclaiming Power and Place with 231 Calls for Justice. The first call for justice is for government to develop and implement a fully funded, Indigenous-led National Action Plan that addresses violence again Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, with clear timelines, accountability, and measurable outcomes. Other calls include things like ensuring safe and affordable housing, mandating that all police services receive culturally competent, trauma-informed, anti-racist training, Indigenous-led health and healing services, and accurate teachings about colonialism, residential schools, and the ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities. All of these Calls have not been implemented yet and failure to do so continues to lead to ongoing harm. Six years have passed and the number of cases keep on growing.

Today, we continue to honour the red dresses and grieve loved ones, but action is required now by everyone to address these important calls to justice in order for healing and transformation to occur. Red Dress Day is more than a memorial—it reflects on the deep-rooted failures of colonial systems and the silence that surrounds this national tragedy. As everyone recognizes this day with red dresses, let us not just grieve but also stand up to government and those with influence to implement the 231 Calls for Justice in order to stop these heart-breaking losses and focus on healing and transformation in the future. There are many ways that you can be involved: educate yourself and others, advocate for change, provide community support, and push for government accountability. Let’s not just remember, lets act now.

Need Help, Contact: MMIWG National 24/7 Crisis Line – 1-844-413-6649

For more information and to Act Now:

Read the Reclaiming Power and Place Report here: Final Report | MMIWG

Government of Canada Website: Women and Gender Equality Canada – Canada.ca

Email: [email protected]