Cheekbone Beauty: Shaping a New Era of Indigenous-Led Beauty and Business

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Cheekbone Beauty has emerged as one of Canada’s most recognized Indigenous-owned cosmetics brands, reshaping how the global beauty industry understands representation, sustainability, and Indigenous entrepreneurship. What began as a small, purpose-driven startup has grown into a nationally distributed company carried through major retail channels, including Sephora Canada, while maintaining a strong foundation rooted in cultural responsibility, ethical production, and clean formulation standards.

Founded by Jenn Harper, Cheekbone Beauty reflects a convergence of personal healing, identity reclamation, and systemic change within the beauty industry. For Harper, the brand is not simply a cosmetics company – it is a declaration of visibility, belonging, and Indigenous presence within a global marketplace that has historically excluded Indigenous voices.

“We are Indigenous beauty. We belong on the global stage just like Korean and Japanese beauty brands do.”

Harper is Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) from Northwest Angle #33 First Nation in northwestern Ontario and carries mixed European and Ojibwe ancestry. Her early life included a period of disconnection from her Indigenous identity, followed by reconnection in adulthood – an experience that continues to shape both her leadership and the foundation of Cheekbone Beauty.

She describes her younger years with candour, reflecting on emotional instability and difficult environments that shaped her early adulthood. Her lived experience also includes deeper challenges that influenced her personal trajectory.

“I have a lot of violence in my past, anger, abuse.” At the centre of that journey was a fractured sense of identity and self-worth. “I was like broken. I felt like I wasn’t whole. And so when I did reconnect, I finally felt whole.”

A foundational part of Harper’s story is her sobriety journey, which she directly connects to both personal survival and the creation of Cheekbone Beauty. “I have a pretty sordid past [with] alcoholism. Now I’ll be 12 years sober this year…”

She is explicit about the role recovery played in shaping the business itself. “Without that sobriety, Cheekbone Beauty doesn’t exist.”

For Harper, sobriety was not only recovery – it was a reframing of identity and possibility. “What I could change was my future and try to change how I thought about myself.”

And ultimately, she frames transformation as an ongoing truth. “It’s possible to make something different.”

Launching a Mission-Driven Brand (2016)

Launched in 2016, Cheekbone Beauty began as a small, mission-led concept grounded in representation and environmental responsibility. From the outset, Harper aimed to challenge how Indigenous beauty is positioned within mainstream cosmetics while creating space for Indigenous-led narratives in the global beauty industry.

“I wanted the world to understand Indigenous beauty and what that means.”

As the brand evolved, its purpose expanded beyond participation into category creation and definition.

“Cheekbone Beauty is most certainly not the only brand that exists in this space, but I want to help define this category.”

Sustainability Rooted in Indigenous Teachings and Skin Health

For Harper, sustainability is not a marketing position but a worldview grounded in Indigenous knowledge systems and intergenerational responsibility. “I want the world to understand that Indigenous beauty is synonymous with sustainability based on our teachings from our ancestors.”

She often references the principle of seven generations as a guiding framework for environmental decision-making. “Our teachings talk about the seven generations and how important it is to protect the gift of this Earth in all of its multifacets.”

This philosophy is also reflected in how she describes the relationship between land and responsibility. “For us, the Earth wasn’t just a commodity to buy, sell, or extract from. It was a gift that you honour and show respect to.”

A defining and increasingly visible part of Cheekbone Beauty’s impact has been its connection to consumers with sensitive skin, autoimmune conditions, and chronic reactions to conventional cosmetics. Harper describes this as an outcome of prioritizing ingredient integrity from the beginning.

“People have autoimmune diseases and skin conditions and haven’t been able to wear colour cosmetics before. But because we take ingredients so seriously, people have come back and said they finally can wear makeup.”

What began as a formulation philosophy has evolved into a significant customer base for the brand. “That’s who we focus on now,” she says, “because there’s so many people with skin issues who can actually wear our makeup.”

Harper also speaks to her own lived experience with irritation and discomfort caused by conventional cosmetics, which informed her approach to ingredient selection. “I used to scratch my eyes out with eye makeup. That’s why ingredients matter so much to me.”

Her product philosophy remains tightly focused on minimizing irritation and supporting those with conditions such as eczema and rosacea. “I only want to put ingredients in here I know that don’t impact me with itchy skin, itchy eyes.”

Scaling a Business Without a Blueprint

As Cheekbone Beauty expanded into national retail, Harper describes a steep learning curve in forecasting, production, and inventory management. “You never want to make too much because then you’re sitting on it – and that’s sitting on cash.”

Without inherited industry systems or generational business knowledge, scaling required building operational infrastructure in real time while already competing in major retail environments. “There’s nobody that’s been here before doing something like this at this scale.”

In 2024, the company faced significant financial strain that nearly forced closure. Multiple strategic plans failed within a single year, placing intense pressure on operations.

“We were this close to having to close our doors. We were in debt, nothing was working.”

Recovery required rapid restructuring and collective effort from a reduced but committed team. “Those six people busted their butts with me, and we were able to turn it around.”

Growth, Impact, and Community Investment

Despite challenges, Cheekbone Beauty continues to grow while investing in Indigenous youth and community development. Over the past five years, the company has supported educational pathways and youth programming. “We’ve deployed 52 scholarships to Indigenous youth over the last five years.”

The brand has also contributed more than $250,000 in cash and in-kind support to Indigenous communities.

Harper reflects on building something without precedent. “I’ve been able to build something over 11 years that didn’t exist – something from nothing – and put it in the biggest beauty retailer in the entire world.”

She also emphasizes the difficulty of maintaining longevity in a highly competitive retail environment. “We’ve managed to stay in that store for over five years, which is really challenging for a small indie brand.”

“I’m really proud of that.”

Harper acknowledges the emotional weight of leadership, particularly as an Indigenous woman operating in a demanding industry. “It does take a toll on me as an Indigenous woman.”

To maintain balance, she relies on structured daily grounding practices. “I have a solid morning routine – prayer first, gratitude, time in nature, and taking care of myself mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically.”

“I work out, I try to eat healthy, and I do what I can so I’m in my best state to be a good leader.”

Retail Presence and Expanding Reach

Cheekbone Beauty operates through a multi-channel retail model that includes Sephora Canada, its direct-to-consumer website, and national shopping channel features.

The brand’s presence in Sephora Canada has strengthened its visibility within global beauty retail systems, while its digital platform allows direct engagement with consumers committed to sustainability and transparency.

It is also available through its official website: Cheekbone Beauty

“I am on the shopping channel we go on once a quarter.”

Harper is preparing a forthcoming book that explores her personal journey, the evolution of Cheekbone Beauty, and the rise of Indigenous beauty as a global category.

At its core, the brand continues to emphasize responsibility, visibility, and long-term impact across both business and community development.

“If you take the time to invest in Indigenous entrepreneurs, you will not be sorry.”

Follow Cheekbone Beauty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cheekbonebeauty

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekbonebeauty

Website: https://www.cheekbonebeauty.com