Celebrating a Traditional Powwow at Enoch Cree Nation

By Terry Lusty, Local Journalism initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – One of Alberta’s first Powwows for the year was held on May 5-6 at Enoch First Nation’s River Cree Resort and Casino in The Venue facility. The venue was alive with culture and everyone had a great time!

For many of the dancers, drummers and singers, it provided the ideal opportunity to shake off some of that wintertime rust and indulge themselves in a Spring workout, leading up to the strenuous summertime powwow season.

Enoch’s powwow president, Michael Arlotp-Morin, stated that their committee capped the number of drum groups at 16 and craft booths at 12 due to space considerations. As it turned out, they wound up hosting a total of 1,273 dancers as well as 2,200 visitors.

Admittedly, Enoch had some logistical issues to consider, especially space wise and Morin explained that in the future they’ll have to look at options that will allow for increased spaces. “We invite comments or suggestions on ways to improve,” he stated.

The Enoch Powwow was traditional, not competition. There is a competition powwow hosted by the Enoch Cree Nation later in the second week of July. However, there are those who prefer a traditional powwow where the dancers and drum groups are not competing for cash prizes.

The powwow operation appeared to flow quite smoothly under the experienced emcees Hal Eagletail from Tsuut’ina First Nation and Elmer Rattlesnake from Smallboy Camp. The two gentlemen kept matters on a pretty decent road. The dancing was energetic and lively and the atmosphere was very positive.

Intertribal dances were as popular as ever with a good mix of participants wearing all sorts of colorful garments. One particular activity proved different, yet very interesting and entertaining. Reps from several different drum groups had to compose on-the-spot songs, then sing them. So, real off-the-cuff stuff. Quite engaging for the audience on hand. It also demonstrated the ability of the singers/composers to be highly creative. Wow!

The final day also incorporated a giveaway that was primarily geared to the many young children present. It was certainly a fine gesture and it’s always such a delight to see all the children’s faces light up, with hands outstretched all over the place to accept a most welcoming gift or two.

The powwow ran smoothly and Creator surely was looking out for a favourable and memorable event! Hiy-hiy!!

See ya all next year, or maybe at the second weekend of this July’s outdoor powwow. Stay safe, enjoy!