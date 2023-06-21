Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day across Alberta on June 21

by Matthew Levine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Communities across Alberta are coming together in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day on the 21st of June. Several events are being held in Edmonton and Calgary and smaller cities and towns are also celebrating.

Lethbridge will be holding a celebratory event in Fort Whoop-Up from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Activities include crafts, vendors and food trucks, and the new Blackfoot Gallery’s grand opening. Admission will be free, and registration is not required.

A celebration in Nose Creek Park will be Airdrie’s way of recognizing NIPD. The event will include live performances from Indigenous dancers and musicians, as well as an Elder’s land acknowledgement. It will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and is free with no registration required.

The Bonnyville Centennial Central Field House will host a five-and-a-half-hour event starting at 10:00 AM. Festivities will include a pipe ceremony, a BBQ, traditional dancing, and a drum group featuring the Mitsuing family who performed at last year’s super bowl. There will also be an Indigenous artisan market running for the entirety of the event.

Sylvan lake will be celebrating this holiday at Centennial Park at an undisclosed time. They offer immersive experiences such as tipi displays, medicine walks, storytelling, and a powwow showcase.

John Sterling, a local band in Spruce Grove, will be performing at 99 Campsite Rd from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Aside from the band there will be bannock, tipi displays, and powwow demonstrations. Reservations are available online, and they are free of charge.

An event will take place in the Okotoks at the New Okotoks Office from 9:00 to 11:30 AM and 1:00 to 3:00 PM. They offer learning Indigenous culture through arts and crafts and will provide snacks. The tickets are free and available online.

Jenny Belzberg Theatre in Banff will house award-winning Indigenous Hip-Hop artist Eekwol. She is known for spreading awareness of Indigenous land and culture through her music. The concert will start at 7:30 PM and tickets are $25.

Contact your local listings for more events and activities taking place near you.