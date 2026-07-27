Carrying the Teachings Forward: Adrian LaChance’s Journey Through Men’s Traditional Dance

By Chevi Rabbit, local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – For Adrian LaChance, powwow dancing is more than a performance. It is a connection to ancestors, a way to heal, and a responsibility to carry teachings forward for future generations.

LaChance, a Cree man from James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan who has lived most of his life in Edmonton, began his dance journey in 1997. What started as a first step into the powwow circle became a lifelong commitment to learning, understanding, and sharing the deeper meaning behind the dance.

“I became so intrigued by it that I was just influenced and impacted by the dance and what it represented,” LaChance said. “I became a sponge. I just wanted to learn more – as much as I could.”

LaChance dances Men’s Traditional, one of the oldest styles of powwow dancing. The style carries a long history and has been adopted by many Indigenous nations, including the Cree, as a way to tell stories, honour teachings, and promote wellness.

“Men’s Traditional is one of the oldest of all the styles of dance that we see at powwow,” he said. “The Cree have adopted it as a way to tell our stories, promote health and wellness, and be that strong role model for the younger generation in a good way.”

Throughout his journey, LaChance sought guidance from veteran dancers and knowledge keepers who helped him understand the responsibilities that come with wearing regalia and entering the powwow circle.

“I had to talk to those veteran dancers to get those teachings, the understanding of the things that we carry, the things that we wear, the teachings and the intent behind it,” he said.

For LaChance, regalia is not simply clothing. Every piece carries meaning, history, and identity. “I wear a fan, a dancing stick, a shield, and I paint my face,” he explained. “From what I was taught, the rites of passage we go through as dancers are connected to those pieces.”

He shared that face paint represents courage and a relationship with the Creator. “We’re not fearful of death because we understand it,” LaChance said. “Historically, it wasn’t meant to intimidate us. It was about being prepared to meet the Creator. If it was our time, we would be in our very best to meet the Creator.”

Another important part of his regalia is his eagle bustle, which he describes as a symbol of connection. “It’s shaped like a heart, and it represents our connection to Mother Earth,” he said. “It also represents the heartbeat and the gifts that she gives us every day.”

LaChance explained that dancing is an exchange of respect and energy with the Earth. “We walk gently upon her, we dance gently upon her because she gives us so much,” he said. “With each footprint and each dance step, it’s an exchange of energy. She’s giving me her love, and I’m giving her that love back.”

The colours and symbols worn by dancers also carry teachings. LaChance shared that one of his previous outfits was blue, representing ancestors and the spirit world. “I think about our ancestors that are no longer here in the physical sense, and I give thanks for all that they bestowed upon me as I continue to dance for them,” he said.

The responsibilities of a dancer extend beyond the circle. LaChance learned important teachings about the role of men from Joe Cardinal of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, who taught him the meaning of being a warrior. “He told me a warrior isn’t one that goes out and kills people,” LaChance said. “A warrior is one that goes out there and tries to ignite peace within those individuals that are having a conflict.”

For LaChance, being a warrior means choosing kindness, humility, and responsibility. “It is a great honour to be a provider, protector, and warrior,” he said. “I don’t make fun of people, I don’t gossip about people. I try to carry myself in a good way.”

He encourages young people interested in dancing to embrace who they are and seek guidance. “Be creative. Don’t be afraid to be yourself,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for support. Connect yourself with people who will support you and give you some of these teachings.”

LaChance also spoke about the importance of powwow initiation and mentorship. He explained that dancers often approach experienced dancers they admire, offer tobacco, and ask them to guide them through their journey. “They become your extended family, almost like uncles that will guide you in a good way,” he said.

Before being initiated, dancers often spend time preparing their regalia, gathering support from family, and receiving prayers and guidance from elders.

For LaChance, dancing has always been about healing and honouring those who came before him. “The reason why I dance is to heal, and to celebrate that gift that was left before from our generations that is no longer here in a physical sense,” he said.

His message to new dancers is simple but powerful. “Don’t give up. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help and support because your ancestors are always with you.”

Beyond the powwow circle, LaChance continues this work through his life skills programming in Treaty 8 territory at Duncan’s First Nation. Through his work, he helps people discover their strengths, build skills, and become helpers within their communities. “I love to travel and connect and remind people about being their authentic self and gaining skills and knowledge to hopefully become helpers for the people,” he said.

Through dance, mentorship, and community work, Adrian LaChance continues to carry forward the teachings entrusted to him — reminding others that culture is not only something we inherit, but something we live, protect, and share.

For more information visit his website:

http://Www.adrianlachance.ca