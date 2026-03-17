Carrying the Story of the Star: Melissa Victor Builds the Kwósel Brand

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Melissa Victor didn’t expect her journey into beadwork to become a global opportunity. Yet through dedication to culture, craft, and community, the founder of Kwósel has built a brand that carries Indigenous stories from the forests where cedar is harvested to fashion runways around the world.

The name behind the brand Kwósel carries deep meaning rooted in language, land, and identity. Victor says the name reflects both cultural connection and artistic purpose.

“The name Kwósel was birthed in deep connection to my language of the Xwchíyò:m people; Hawalq’emeylem,” she says. “The translation for Kwósel is Star.”

The name itself came through a meaningful cultural exchange, says Victor. “Kwósel was named from the inspiration of a BC Knowledge Keeper who was gifted a pair of beaded Delica morning star earrings in exchange.”

Victor’s creative journey began in 2018 when she first learned beadwork from family. “I originally started my journey with beadwork in 2018 when I asked my cousin to teach me to bead,” she says. “That was the beginning of a journey of discovery and experimentation with different beading techniques.”

She says her work soon expanded beyond beadwork into land-based teachings. “I then travelled to my home territories to learn how to harvest and weave cedar in a traditional and sustainable way,” she says.

The pieces she creates are meant to carry meaning far beyond aesthetics. “I hope that when someone wears my jewelry, they also carry the story with them,” she says.

The story includes both the land and the creative process, adds Victor. “The story includes the journey of harvesting the cedar, the process of creation, and using the leftover pieces from weaving by preserving them in resin – so the person wearing them becomes part of that story.”

Victor says showcasing her work on international fashion platforms was a major milestone. “This was a huge accomplishment for me as a designer and artist. To reach that goal within the first year meant a lot, especially when that goal was five years.”

She says those achievements are also meant to inspire others. “I hope that it can inspire my community, both Calgary and Cheam – my reserve – to make those goals and work hard to obtain them.”

Victor’s identity and place remain central to her work as an artist. “I feel that this part of my identity as an artist helps people connect more deeply with my work,” she says. “It fuels my passion to incorporate who I am and where I come from into every piece I create.”

She says the Indigenous fashion industry continues to grow and strengthen.

“The fashion industry for Indigenous designers is growing into such an amazing community,” she explains. “Good things are coming in the new year for myself and in the Indigenous fashion industry.”

Giving back to community is also an essential part of her work. “To me, it’s important to give back to the community whenever I can,” she says.

She says her personal experiences shaped that commitment. “I was raised by a single mother who struggled, and I’ve also experienced life as a single parent,” she says. “I have children with special needs, so I understand what it’s like to ask for help.”

“Being able to support others in small ways means a lot to me, and it brings me a great deal of joy,” she adds.

For young Indigenous artists interested in turning creativity into business, Victor says education is key.

“To be honest, I get asked this a lot, and it’s something I am proud to say – education about running a business goes a long way,” she says.

Pursuing business education helped her develop the foundation for her work.

“That was something I did when I had some inkling of my business,” she says. “I finished the ICEDAR program in 2022.”

Looking ahead, Victor says she is focused on expanding her brand and continuing new creative projects.

“Currently there are many small projects on the go,” she says. “I am creating a fashion line for 2026 that I am excited about, and my reclaimed cedar line is finally on my website.”

Through beadwork, cedar, and storytelling, Victor says the goal of Kwósel is to connect culture, creativity, and community – while carrying forward the meaning of the Star.

Follow Kwósel

Website: https://kwosel.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ kwosel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ kwosel

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kwosel