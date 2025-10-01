Calgary opens its first Indigenous Youth Centre

by John Wirth

(ANNews) – “Children are our communities’ future” is a teaching often given by the elders and leaders of Turtle Island. It is offered as an enduring truth and a guiding principle – a reminder of our responsibility to the future generations. Calgary has taken a meaningful step towards this vision. By opening the doors to the long awaited, first of its kind Indigenous Youth Centre of Calgary, The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth addresses an infrastructure gap faced by their urban Indigenous community.

On the opening day, members of the community gathered outside of the new facility beneath a beautiful and clear late summer-autumn sky. The ribbon cutting event was accompanied by a live music performance, a kookum scarf folded in a triangle hung over their amplifier. A Pendleton blanket draped a table beside the dignitaries, and a “traditional” red ribbon that was uniquely patterned with indigenous design, was framed by vases of flowers. As the scissors made the first cut, the act marked not only the official opening of the Indigenous Youth Centre but also the symbolic cutting away of barriers that had long prevented urban Indigenous youth from having a permanent home.

This milestone was made possible through the persistent efforts of USAY since its founding in 2001, supported by a federal investment of $3.92 million for construction. Leaders including LeeAnne Ireland, USAY’s executive director; Corey Hogan, Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation; and Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, spoke with a unified message: the new centre is “safe, sustainable, and accessible.” Their words emphasized that, until now, Indigenous youth had no formal gathering place specifically designated for them that separated it from the schoolyards and other community centres.

The event concluded with forward-looking reflections, underscoring themes of healing, hope, and accessing a fuller potential and hopefully thriving – on their own terms and agency. This new youth centre gives these future leaders and innovators a space to truly call their own in the urban landscape. A home away from home, it’s a place to connect and be proud to be Indigenous. As a hub of cultural and social activity, it represents both a turning point and a promise of greater things to come, easing the challenges Indigenous peoples have faced in sharing and sustaining their culture and values.

“The Indigenous Youth Centre is a space designed by Indigenous youth, for Indigenous youth,” said the Calgary Foundation, a local registered charity that supports community needs. “This centre is an exciting step forward in supporting culture, wellness, and community. We’re proud to have walked alongside USAY on this journey, from early feasibility to major funding support”.