Cal Johnson announces retirement as NSD Superintendent of Schools and CEO

(ANNews) – After more than 30 years in education, Northland School Division Superintendent of Schools and CEO Cal Johnson has announced his retirement. The announcement was shared at the January 17, 2026 Northland School Division Regular Board Meeting.

Over the course of his career, Cal led with purpose, strong relationships, and a belief that education can change lives. Since joining Northland School Division in 2016, he served as principal in Conklin and Anzac, Associate Superintendent, Acting Superintendent, and Superintendent of Schools and CEO.

One of Cal’s most meaningful contributions was helping guide the development of Northland School Division’s Education Plan https://www.nsd61.ca/download/512929.

Community engagements began in the 2023-2024 school year, and the feedback shared helped shape the plan, which came into effect for the 2024-2025 school year.

Developed with the Board of Trustees and informed by students, staff, parents, guardians, Elders,

Knowledge Keepers, and community members, the plan sets a clear direction for Northland School Division.

Engagement remains an ongoing part of the division’s work, helping guide regular review and updates to the Education Plan so it continues to reflect community voice, shared priorities, and the needs of students.

In 2024-2025, this work was recognized by the Public School Boards Association of Alberta, which presented Northland School Division with a special award for advancing the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada https://www.nsd61.ca/about-us/divisionnews/

post/northland-receives-psbaa-award-for-advancing-reconciliation-in-education.

“Northland is a special place,” said Cal Johnson. “I am grateful for the relationships built over the years and for the opportunity to work alongside students, staff, families, and community members. The voices of the communities we serve have guided our work, and I am proud of the direction we have taken together.”

“Cal provided steady and thoughtful leadership during his time as Superintendent of Schools and CEO,” said Board Chair Tanya Fayant. “His commitment to community voice, trust, and student success helped guide a clear and shared direction for Northland School Division. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in retirement.”

Born and raised in Flin Flon, Manitoba., Cal played junior hockey with the Flin Flon Bombers. Hockey has remained an important part of his life, shaping his belief in teamwork, discipline, and commitment. He is also a lifelong Philadelphia Flyers fan.

Cal began his career in Wabowden, Manitoba., teaching high school mathematics and physical education. He later spent 22 years in British Columbia, serving communities such as Summerland and Kimberley as a teacher, athletic director, and principal.

As he enters retirement, Cal looks forward to spending more time with his wife and two children and focusing on his health. His last day with Northland School Division will be August 31, 2026.