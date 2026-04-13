Cadmus Delorme discusses the need for uncomfortable conversations

By Jennifer Kovacs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – With approximately 9000 attending the Greater Edmonton Teachers’ Convention Association (GETCA), the former Chief of Cowessess First Nation, Cadmus Delorme, took the stage in a powerful session on reconciliation. Through humour, storytelling, and authenticity Delorme challenged the audience toward a “rewiring” of our collective understanding of Truth and Reconciliation and what it looks like. Delorme’s message is clear – reconciliation is about acknowledging the truths and ensuring Indigenous people no longer feel the need to “fit in” but that they truly belong.

Central to Delorme’s talk was the use of the analogy of two canoes, one Indigenous and one Canadian, traveling down the same river. These two canoes exist together, but the Indigenous canoe has been held back by policies. The Indian Act and the Residential school policy being implemented without consent and input are examples of the oppressions that have been imposed. However, as Delorme explained, we are in a significant era, where millennials are the first generation that are beginning to learn “the truths.”

Truth, acceptance, and uncomfortable conversations were described as ways towards reconciliation, and ways that are helping that canoe to catch up. Delorme noted that while FMNI learning has the inherent ability to be “in any room,” they are often impeded by a lack of mentorship, partnerships, and resources. Delorme was heartfelt in sharing traditional stories that can be woven into learnings, like the Origin Story of Cree People and Legendary Story of the Dogs.

True reconciliation requires the acceptance of “uncomfortable conversations,” and “asking the right questions” such as acknowledging and searching for missing Indigenous women or the validation of the pain found in unmarked graves. Delorme urged the audience to look at their “inner layer,” the one in the mirror, and ask oneself what hey are “handing off to the next generation.” By embracing both worldviews, Delorme ensures that society can move toward a future where the Indigenous “canoe” isn’t just surviving, but thriving alongside the Canadian “canoe.”