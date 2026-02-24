Building Indigenous Tourism: Teresa Ryder Speaks at 13th International Conference

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Edmonton recently hosted the 13th annual International Indigenous Tourism Conference, drawing over 1,000 delegates from 14 countries. The event, organized by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), showcased the growth, innovation, and cultural impact of Indigenous tourism across the country – and highlighted the leadership of Teresa Ryder, ITAC’s Director of Partnerships.

Ryder, of Musqueam descent from the Vancouver area, has more than 15 years of experience in Indigenous tourism. She began her career with Indigenous Tourism BC and now leads national programs, partnership development, and initiatives that connect Indigenous tourism operators with partners across Canada. She has also overseen the growth of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference, turning it into a global platform for Indigenous tourism leadership, economic growth, and cultural sustainability.

“We opened with a Grand Entry featuring leadership from Treaties 6, 7, and 8, as well as the Métis Nation of Alberta,” Ryder said. “The first day concluded with a welcome reception showcasing Juno-nominated Indigenous performers and culinary offerings from across the province.”

Networking and collaboration were central to this year’s conference. “We learned last year that our delegates really wanted more opportunities to connect and have meaningful conversations, so we’ve been very deliberate in creating space for people to interact and build those networking relationships,” she explained.

Ryder emphasized that the long-term vision extends far beyond the conference itself. “Our goal is to continue building Indigenous tourism both here in Canada and globally. We’ve set a clear objective to position Canada as the world leader in Indigenous tourism by 2030. Beyond the work happening domestically, we’re welcoming delegations from around the world to learn from us, engage in dialogue, and share best practices. Ultimately, the goal is economic viability and cultural sustainability for Indigenous peoples working in this space.”

Indigenous tourism also drives tangible economic outcomes. “Our industry generates about $1.9 billion in economic impact and represents roughly 35,000 jobs,” Ryder noted. “More than 60 percent of Indigenous tourism businesses are located in rural and remote communities. Entrepreneurs and communities are investing in tourism to keep people working close to home, revitalize language, restore traditions, and share our stories with the world.”

She also highlighted the diversity of ITAC’s membership: “We represent over 1,300 of the 2,700 Indigenous tourism businesses in Canada, ranging from walking tours to wineries, hotels, and cultural centers. Our members include First Nations, Métis, and Inuit from communities across the country.”

Looking to the future, Ryder shared her hope for Indigenous youth: “Many young people have already found meaningful career paths in this industry, and it’s a powerful way to restore what was taken from us over the years. I want to continue supporting our youth as they find their place and thrive in this field.”

For Ryder, Indigenous tourism is about more than business – it’s about culture, community, and economic sovereignty, all guided by the people who live and work in the territories themselves.