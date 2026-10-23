Bryce Tippe Uses Social Media to Challenge the Normalization of Hatred Toward Indigenous People

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – As hatred and prejudice toward Indigenous people become increasingly visible in public discourse, non-Indigenous Calgarian and social media influencer Bryce Tippe is using his background in political science to help Canadians understand the systems, history and policies shaping Indigenous experiences today.

In a conversation with Alberta Native News, Tippe shared his concerns about residential school denialism, the challenges of accountability and the responsibility non-Indigenous Canadians have in addressing the continuing harms of colonization. Through his online content, he aims to make complex political and constitutional issues accessible to everyday audiences and encourage conversations that can lead to meaningful change.

Tippe began creating content about a year and a half ago, covering a broad range of topics, including Indigenous issues, Canadian politics and constitutional law. With a degree in political science emphasizing Canadian studies and international politics, he draws on his academic background to explain complex subjects in ways that everyday audiences can understand.

“I’m a systems thinker, so I like talking about the Canadian Constitution and Supreme Court decisions and working them into conversations in a way that’s accessible to the public,” he said. For Tippe, understanding politics should not be limited to academics or people who follow government closely. Civic knowledge helps Canadians understand how their society functions and how political decisions affect their lives.

“Everybody should know about politics. Everybody should know about how society functions and how their own government functions because it affects them,” he said. That understanding becomes particularly important when discussing Indigenous rights, colonialism and the responsibility to address historical and ongoing injustices. Tippe believes Canadians must recognize that colonization is not simply a chapter in history that has ended. Although people living today did not establish the original colonial system, he argues that its effects continue and that addressing them requires collective effort.

“Nobody living today was responsible for setting up the colonial system, but we currently benefit from it as non-Indigenous Canadians, while Indigenous Canadians continue to suffer from it,” he said. He believes Indigenous communities cannot be expected to dismantle those systems alone, and that meaningful change requires collaboration and support that respects Indigenous autonomy.

Tippe is particularly concerned about what he sees as the normalization of hostility toward Indigenous people and the growing presence of residential school denialism in public discussions. He worries that political polarization can turn opportunities to understand Indigenous history into confrontational debates. Instead of focusing on survivors, children who never returned home and the continuing effects of residential schools, conversations can become dominated by defensiveness and ideological conflict.

Tippe said challenging these attitudes requires thoughtful communication, including finding ways to reach people who might otherwise reject difficult conversations. “If we’re too hostile and aggressive with certain rhetoric, it might actually alienate people who could have been persuaded through other means,” he said. He believes education remains essential, but it must be accompanied by opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians to build relationships, share experiences and learn from one another.