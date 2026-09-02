Bringing healing home: Siksika Nation opens 76-bed recovery community

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SIKSIKA NATION, Alta. — For Siksika Nation, recovery is about more than treating addiction. It is about bringing people home.

That vision is now becoming a reality with the grand opening of the Siksika Iitaisokinaapyoyis Healing Lodge Recovery Community, a newly constructed 76-bed facility that will provide no-cost addiction treatment grounded in culture, ceremony, family and community.

The Healing Lodge is the second of five Indigenous-led recovery communities being established across Alberta. The provincial government says the remaining facilities are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Unlike conventional treatment models, the Siksika facility is owned and managed by the Nation and will operate according to Siksika priorities, cultural considerations and local governance.

For Chief Samuel Crowfoot, the opening represents something deeply significant: the ability for Siksika people to pursue recovery without having to leave their community and culture behind.

“The opening of the Siksika Iitaisokinaapyoyis Healing Lodge Recovery Community is about bringing healing home,” Crowfoot said.

“Our relatives can now come home to Siksika to get well, surrounded by family, community and culture, while reconnecting with our traditional Blackfoot ways of healing.”

Crowfoot said the Healing Lodge represents hope and strength for the Nation.

“When our relatives heal, our families heal, our community grows stronger, and we create a healthier future for generations to come,” he said.

Healing through culture and community

The first clients are expected to begin treatment this fall and will be able to receive support for up to one year at no cost to themselves or their families.

Siksika Nation selected its Nation-owned not-for-profit corporation, Siksika Iitaisokinaapyoyis Healing Lodge, to operate the facility.

The recovery community will provide live-in treatment and support for people working to address substance use while developing healthier habits, social skills and overall wellness.

But cultural connection will be central to the approach.

Programming will incorporate Siksika culture, ceremony, identity, family and community, while also serving Indigenous people and others living throughout southern Alberta.

That approach reflects a growing recognition that recovery cannot always be separated from the circumstances and communities in which people live.

For many Indigenous people, healing can involve reconnecting with culture, language, ceremony, family and traditional knowledge alongside evidence-based treatment.

“The Siksika Iitaisokinaapyoyis Healing Lodge began with a vision from Siksika Nation,” said Rajan Sawhney, Alberta’s minister of Indigenous Relations.

“The people closest to a community understand what it needs, and this beautiful new space reflects that knowledge, care and connection.”

A provincial investment in Indigenous-led recovery

The Alberta government provided the capital funding for construction and says it is committed to long-term operational funding through the Alberta Recovery Model.

Rick Wilson, Alberta’s minister of Mental Health and Addiction, said removing barriers to recovery-oriented care remains a priority for the province.

“This 76-bed recovery community is a place for those struggling with addiction an opportunity to access evidence-based and culturally grounded treatment during their pursuit of recovery,” Wilson said.

Budget 2026 includes nearly $30 million to open and operate Indigenous-led recovery communities in Alberta.

The five communities are expected to add more than 375 beds to Alberta’s addiction-treatment system, with the capacity to support as many as 1,500 people pursuing recovery each year.

Recovery communities offer residents a live-in environment where they can receive addiction treatment while also accessing employment training and other supports intended to help them build a foundation for long-term recovery.

The Indigenous-led model adds another dimension by incorporating Indigenous ways of healing, knowing and doing.

Bringing recovery closer to home

The opening of the Siksika Healing Lodge comes as communities across Alberta continue to grapple with addiction and the effects it has on individuals, families and communities.

For Siksika Nation, having a facility within the community means relatives seeking recovery can remain connected to the people and cultural foundations that can support their healing.

The Nation’s approach places community ownership at the centre of the facility, rather than simply providing treatment within the community. That distinction is important.

The Healing Lodge is not only a place where people will receive treatment. It is a Nation-led space shaped by Siksika priorities and intended to support people in reconnecting with who they are, where they come from and the people around them.

Joseph Schow, Alberta’s minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration and MLA for Cardston-Siksika, described the facility as part of the provincial government’s commitment to its recovery-focused approach.

For Siksika families, however, the significance may ultimately be measured not by the number of beds, but by the number of people who return home healthier, reconnect with their families and find a path forward.

As Chief Crowfoot put it, when relatives heal, families heal. And when families heal, the community becomes stronger.

The first residents are expected to arrive this fall.

For help accessing mental health and addiction supports, 211 Alberta is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.