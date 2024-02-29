Brandon Cardinal: An up-and-coming northern queer entrepreneur blazing trails in the beauty industry

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – At 28 years old, Brandon Cardinal, from the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, is making waves as an Indigenous queer entrepreneur. With a fervent passion for beauty, Cardinal is not only breaking barriers but also carving out a niche in an industry that lacks representation. As the founder of an up-and-coming makeup line geared towards Indigenous culture, Cardinal’s journey highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship.

From a young age, Cardinal immersed himself in community activities, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. Starting work at the age of twelve, Cardinal quickly learned the value of self-reliance and hard work, setting the stage for his foray into entrepreneurship.

“I just have a deep, deep passion for beauty,” Cardinal remarks, reflecting on his journey. “I’m creating products and expressing it through beauty. I don’t think that there are many beauty products out there geared towards the indigenous culture from a queer perspective.”

Now, as the founder of a burgeoning makeup line, Cardinal is on a mission to fill the gap in the beauty industry by offering products that celebrate Indigenous culture, inclusive of the IndigiQueer community. “What makes mine unique is it’s coming from a queer, Indigiqueer person, who is a young entrepreneur,” he explains.

Brandon Cardinal’s vision extends far beyond superficial changes; it delves into the realms of representation and empowerment. He emphasizes that there’s a vast world beyond one’s immediate community and that breaking through the barriers within it can lead to profound personal growth.

Cardinal himself experienced this transformative journey as a youth when he joined a travel club, which enabled him to explore different parts of the world and expand his horizons.

He advocates for First Nation communities to establish similar travel clubs, believing that exposure to diverse cultures fosters understanding. Moreover, he urges Indigenous youth to venture out and discover opportunities beyond their reserves, emphasizing that life transcends the confines of small-town racism.

Cardinal’s dedication to his craft is matched only by his commitment to community upliftment. With support from organizations and his nation, Cardinal has been able to pursue his dreams and overcome obstacles along the way. “They’ve given me nothing but great advice and opportunities,” he shares. “Leaving the community helped me better envision my focus on life and look beyond my community.”

In advocating for Indigenous entrepreneurship, Cardinal emphasizes the need for government support and community involvement. “Each province has its different treaty obligations to First Nations… so if the government and provinces could be more inclusive, it’d be great for many Indigenous businesses across various treaty territories,” he suggests.

“As communities, we can bring in resources to help empower entrepreneurship,” Cardinal adds, highlighting the importance of local support structures.

As Cardinal continues to blaze trails in the beauty industry, his message remains clear: representation matters. “Your voice is your power,” he urges other Indigenous youth, emphasizing the importance of speaking up and advocating for change.

Through his work, Cardinal hopes to challenge existing norms and pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive future.

With his entrepreneurial spirit and determination, Brandon Cardinal is not just creating makeup; he’s shaping an industry and inspiring generations to come.