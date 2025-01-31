Bonnie Rhoades’ story: Empowering children, parents, and communities

(NLC) – Bonnie Rhoades’ educational journey at Northern Lakes College is a remarkable story of dedication and community empowerment. Beginning her studies in the Teacher Assistant (TA) program (now known as the Educational Assistant program), Bonnie’s passion for education and her commitment to her community laid the foundation for a remarkable career.

Returning to her home community of Loon River upon completing her program, Bonnie worked as a teacher’s assistant, but was inspired by her own kindergarten teacher, Rosie Auger, and former school principals, Don Sinclair, Brian Dewar, and Connie Molcuk, to pursue a Bachelor of Education degree. Encouraged by her mentors, Bonnie enrolled in the Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), a University of Alberta program facilitated by NLC.

Reflecting on her time at NLC, Bonnie fondly recalls the welcoming atmosphere and close friendships she formed with both students and staff. “Northern Lakes College felt like one big family,” she shares. “Still, today, I will pop in and see my former teacher, Dr. Michelle Mitchell. Now she’s Dean, [Health, Human Services, & University Studies] but she always makes time to chat and visit because she really cares about all of her students.”

Bonnie also acknowledges the exceptional quality of education she received at NLC, particularly highlighting the dedication of her statistics instructor. “I was nervous when I started my statistics course,” Bonnie admits. “But the teacher that taught it was so dedicated that she’d make time for group tutoring every Friday evening, and I fell in love with math. Even now, I love to teach students mathematics. It’s kind of hard to believe!”

Upon graduating, Bonnie returned to her community to lead her own classrooms, viewing her students as her own children. “I wanted each one to be successful,” she explains. “I’d do anything to help them, and I developed close relationships with their parents, as well. It was so reflective of the ATEP program; I was able to use my education to strengthen my own Indigenous community, to bring our children a sense of belonging, to keep our culture vital in our schools, to restore our community relationships.”

Continuing her own educational journey, Bonnie pursued her master’s degree while working as a teacher, authoring a thesis paper entitled, “Building Positive Relationships Within First Nation Schools.” Upon completing her newest credential, Bonnie became the Principal of Little Buffalo school – a position she continues to excel in – inspiring her students, family, and even her greater community to pursue advanced education.

Reflecting on her journey, Bonnie offers empowering advice to Indigenous women considering a return to higher education. “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today,” she urges. “Believe in yourself and settle for nothing less than your very best. Expand your mind and your experiences. Don’t ever quit.”

Through her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to education, Bonnie continues to inspire generations of Indigenous youth to dream big and pursue their aspirations.

Click here for more information about Northern Lakes College.