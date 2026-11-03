Blackfoot Confederacy Flag Raised at Calgary City Hall, Marking Progress in Partnership

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Blackfoot Confederacy flag was raised at Calgary City Hall on October 30, 2026, recognizing the longstanding connection of the Niitsitapi people to Mohkínstsis and continued collaboration between the Blackfoot Confederacy and the City of Calgary.

According to a social media post published by the Blackfoot Confederacy on Facebook, Blackfoot Confederacy Chiefs, leadership and staff joined Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas, members of City Council and City staff for the ceremony.

The event highlighted progress under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Communication and Cooperation between the two parties.

Signed on May 9, 2025, the agreement was the first of its kind for the City of Calgary. It established a framework for collaboration on shared priorities, including housing, arts and culture, economic development, tourism and events, and communications.

Since the agreement was signed, work has advanced in several areas, including Indigenous housing, Indigenous-led housing initiatives, travelling exhibitions and public art.

“Mohkínstsis has always been an important place for Niitsitapi, and our work with the city carries both history and responsibility,” said Piikani Nation Chief and Blackfoot Confederacy President Troy Knowlton.

“We are building a stronger way to work together on issues that affect our people today and future generations. Raising our flag at City Hall recognizes that commitment and the work ahead for our Nations and Calgarians.”

The flag raising recognizes the Blackfoot Nations’ enduring presence in Mohkínstsis and the ongoing work being carried out through the agreement.

Mayor Farkas said the partnership has helped strengthen relationships and create opportunities for continued cooperation.

“A year and a half into this agreement, we have built meaningful relationships, deepened our understanding of one another and identified opportunities to move forward together,” Farkas said.

“There is still much work ahead, but our ongoing dialogue, mutual respect and shared commitment have reinforced the value of continuing this work as partners.”

The Blackfoot Confederacy and the City of Calgary will continue working together on housing and houselessness, economic participation, arts and culture, and communications and engagement.

The partnership aims to address existing barriers and deliver lasting benefits for Niitsitapi and Calgarians.

The October 30 ceremony marked another step in the relationship between the Blackfoot Confederacy and the City of Calgary, building on the commitments established through the 2025 memorandum of understanding.