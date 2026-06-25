Ben Calf Robe Powwow unites culture with community

By Terry Lusty, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Powwow season arrived last month in central Alberta’s Edmonton region. By mid-May, two of Alberta’s earliest powwows had already come and gone. The first was held on May 2 & 3, hosted by the Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton at their River Cree Resort and Casino in The Venue facility.

The second one, held exactly one week later, on May 9, was the Ben Calf Robe Annual Traditional Powwow at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Recreation Centre, just a short distance north of the city’s downtown area. Both Powwows were extremely well attended and very successful events.

The Ben Calf powwow kicked off with an amazing Grand Entry complete with colourful eagle staffs and flags. The host drum, Blackstone, was fired up and so highly energized, they had almost everyone in the audience dancing along in their spots. With veteran emcees Elmer Rattlesnake and Hal Eagletail guiding their journey along the carpeted flooring, the flag bearers were followed by respected Elders, veterans, militiamen, policemen, special dignitaries and leaders of varying organizations and educational institutions. MLAs Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Brooks Arcand-Paul and Janis Irwin followed along as did the chief of police Warren Driechel, Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack, the Powwow organizer Betty Letendre and more. The remaining two-thirds of the Grand Entry consisted of hundreds of dancers in their finest colourful and intricately designed regalia that many of them had worked on producing all through the long winter months.

Once the lengthy entourage had completed their entry, an opening prayer was delivered and introductions were made to acknowledge the welcome participation of all the officials, leaders and dignitaries. Some select individuals also offered greetings and well wishes to the entire crowd.

Mayor Knack was visibly delighted, acknowledged the incredible past successes and efforts of the sponsoring Ben Calf Robe Society, the hard work of the staff and volunteers. “This is one of the best events we have every year,” he stated matter-of-factly. He concluded by affirming that, “Edmonton City Council is committed to supporting this event.”

NDP MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse also spoke up, praising the work of the society, thanking and welcoming all the people attending while ensuring them, “We love you.” After encouraging visitors to enjoy their day and get involved, she excitedly added, “Let’s party! Let’s dance!”

And dance they did – by the score, they emptied their chairs to get in the mix and show their stuff! How colourful, how wonderful!

People danced, people shopped, people visited and everyone had a great time. To honour the mothers in attendance and to commemorate Mothers Day, at the event, volunteers were seen scurrying all over the arena and lovingly handing out potted flowers with warm hearts, gentle hands and smiling faces. Recipients of the kind gesture were absolutely delighted.

Powwow organizer Betty Letendre informed Alberta Native News that the powwow really is a superb medium that brings together “people and community, and culture and community.” She emphasized that she really wants “our younger generation to get involved with it.”

This particular powwow first started in 1982 and “even during COVID, we still dropped by and did ceremony at the Clarke Stadium,” the former location for the powwow, she explained. Additionally, they get a lot of requests to expand to two days and to have ‘specials’ (i.e. naming ceremonies, powwow dancer initiations, etc.). They’ve already had some discussions along those lines, but more discussion is required, she added. In time we’ll know more, so stay tuned.

The Ben Calf Robe Powwow attracted 27 drums, 500 dancers and perhaps a few thousand or more visitors.

All the best and stay safe on this summer’s powwow trail everyone!